King Misuzulu kaZwelithini issued a formal apology after a leaked video showed him berating his third wife, Queen Nomzamo Myeni

The royal household admitted the King's conduct fell short of the dignity expected of a monarch, saying it caused deep embarrassment to the Zulu nation

South Africans online were divided, with many raising concerns about gender-based violence after the footage went viral

The King Misuzulu kaZwelithini wearing a traditional headdress. Images: @kingmisuzulu

Source: Facebook

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini of the Zulu nation has publicly expressed deep regret after a leaked video showing him in a heated confrontation with his third wife, Queen Nomzamo Myeni, spread rapidly across social media on 11 July 2026.

The footage, allegedly filmed inside the royal household, shows the King shouting at Queen Nomzamo Myeni.

According to reports, he accused her of infidelity, berated her for leaving the palace without his permission, and demanded she vacate. He reportedly also made remarks about having a girlfriend and claimed he had used witchcraft to ascend to the throne.

In an official statement, the royal household acknowledged that the King's behaviour during the altercation fell well short of the standard of dignity, restraint, and decorum that the Zulu nation expects of its monarch.

The King also extended a separate apology to the Nazareth Baptist Church for harsh words directed at its leadership during the exchange.

The palace has since urged the public to stop sharing the footage, stating that the matter is being handled privately. Officials also sought to contextualise the video, describing the recording as "historical in nature" and noting that the King and Queen had since undergone reconciliation.

As evidence of their current relationship, the palace pointed out that the couple hosted politicians together on the same day the video surfaced.

Why the clip hit a nerve

South Africa's ongoing struggle with gender-based violence gave the footage an added layer of public sensitivity. Critics argued that seeing a figure of the King's stature speak to his wife in such a manner was deeply troubling, while others defended the Queen for documenting her experience.

The King's witchcraft remarks also reignited debate around the circumstances of his coronation, which followed a prolonged and bitter succession dispute within the royal family.

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Mzansi disappointed by the royal scandal

South Africans had a lot to say about the video in the comments section:

@mhangofolan said:

"Charity begins at home."

@pushie_x observed:

"There is normal shouting and abusive shouting."

@davinci_xxvii wrote:

"If the King speaks like that at home, what more the whole Kingdom. It's a reflection of the whole tribe."

The King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Images: @kingmisuzulu

Source: Facebook

More on King Misuzulu's viral video

Briefly News recently reported on Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction to the alleged footage showing the King's behaviour towards his wife.

recently reported on Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction to the alleged footage showing the King's behaviour towards his wife. A men's relationship coach sparked fierce debate after defending the King's actions in a viral clip.

A life coach's response to the video had South Africans talking about who gets defended and who gets believed when it comes to GBV.

Source: Briefly News