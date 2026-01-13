Victor Majola faces court again for bail on 13 January 2026, following DJ Warras' murder

Warras' mother attends the bail hearing amid public interest in the case

Majola's lawyer argues against violence claims, citing family responsibilities

DJ Warras's alleged killer is in court. Images: Colin Thompson and Chris Ryan

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — Victor Majola, who was charged with the murder of Warrick Stock, also known as DJ Warras, will appear before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 13 January 2026 to apply formally for bail.

Majola was charged with Schedule 6 offences, including premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Majolawas was arrested after Warras was murdered in Johannesburg CBD on 16 December 2025. Warras's mother and relatives attended the bail hearing.

The investigating officer in the case is expected to take the stand. Majola's lawyer, Dumsani Mabunda, said that the conspiracy to commit murder charge is new. He is arguing that Majola has no propensity for violence and is the father of 12 children who rely on him for financial support.

Victor Majola's recent court appearances

Mabunda spoke outside the court on 6 January 2026 and said that no evidence ties Majola to Warras's death. He argued that Majola was not arrested on the same day of the incident. He also argued that nothing illegal was found in his possession when he was arrested.

Mabunda also said that his client instructed him to apologise to the Stock family. He said he understood the family's need for justice.

South Africans blast Majola

Netizens on X berated Majola, and some called for him to speak the truth.

Zikhali Bandile said:

"Imagine a 44-year-old whose job is killing innocent people while his age mates are working 9 to 5 jobs to support their families. Some people are cruel."

Mr X said:

"This guy must talk. We need to know more from him. No bail."

Bhuti Malume said:

"Something is beating waters here. But we will listen and follow the story closely. Where is the video of the person who shot Warras? Who has seen it, and is the person on the dock the same as the person in the video?"

Gabadiya said:

"This is no different from Zandile Mafe, who 'burned' the Parliament building in Cape Town."

