Pearl Thusi made a heartfelt appeal on her official Instagram account on Sunday, 11 January 2026

Thusi faced backlash in December 2025 after her speech at the late memorial service of the late DJ Warras

Nearly a month later, Pearl Thusi shared an update on her well-being via Instagram Stories and asked South Africans for two things

Renowned media personality Pearl Thusi has reached out to South Africans, asking for emotional support as she continues to navigate a difficult period in her life.

Thusi came under intense scrutiny in December 2025 after her speech at the memorial service of late DJ Warras on 19 December. Her remarks at the event sparked widespread criticism, with many accusing her of crossing the line during what was meant to be a solemn tribute. The backlash quickly took a toll on Pearl, prompting her to address the controversy in a separate post on X (Twitter) hours later.

Nearly a month after the incident, Pearl Thusi has now shared an update on how she is coping.

Pearl Thusi seeks support weeks after DJ Warras memorial backlash

On Sunday, 11 January 2026, the actress and broadcaster took to her Instagram Stories, where she openly asked her followers for kindness and emotional support, suggesting she was still feeling the weight of the recent events. Part of the Instagram Story was written:

“Guys show me, love right now…I need it 🥹😔“

Pearl indicated that she is slowly regaining her strength and acknowledged the people who have continued to support her, both publicly and privately. While she did not go into detail about what she has been dealing with, she requested prayers.

“I’m starting to do better now. I’m almost there, and to those who’ve stuck by me in person and spirit, thank you so much. It means more than you know. Pray for me,” she added.

Penny Lebyane and Ntsiki Mazwai throw jabs at Pearl Thusi

Hours after her speech at DJ Warras' memorial, Pearl Thusi faced a wave of condemnation from popular and ordinary South Africans on social media, especially on X.

South African media personality Penny Lebyane threw a jab at Pearl Thusi at the height of the backlash.

Lebyane, who has previously faced scrutiny online for her dressing and claiming that South Africans have a negative mindset, took to her X page and gave Thusi a word of advice.

Known for standing with fellow South African sisters, Ntsiki Mazwai took exception to Pearl Thusi. Mazwai officially entered the conversation by taking a sharp aim at Pearl Thusi. While Mazwai’s spicy comment left several social media users in stitches, a group of supporters rose to Pearl's defence.

