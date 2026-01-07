South African media personality Pearl Thusi recently shared which of Mzansi's Premier Soccer League clubs she supports

The actress also shared that her support for the club was inspired by her father, and that on her own, she couldn't choose a club because she's not into football

When asked about specifics, such as who the goalkeeper, striker, and coach are, Pearl Thusi kept it real that she had no idea, begging the person to stop with those questions

Pearl Thusi revealed her preferred soccer club in Mzansi. Image: Pearl Thusi

Source: Instagram

In recent years, the backing of local football clubs by celebrities has sparked renewed interest in the sport among fans.

Pearl Thusi, who recently performed on stage with Emtee, has joined this trend by publicly declaring her allegiance to a Premier Soccer League club.

In the video, the person behind the camera asked her:

"Pearl Thusi, quick question. Do you support football?"

The actress-turned-DJ hesitated, giving the question a thorough thought, before answering:

"I don't invest in supporting it but I do have a mild interest."

The videoriser followed up with a natural question:

"Which football club do you support?"

To which she responded:

"Because of my dad, Kaizer Chiefs."

The informal questioning escalated to specific questions about the club coach, striker, and goalkeeper.

The person wanted Pearl Thusi to name these individuals in the current Kaizer Chiefs squad but the DJ admitted she did not know them.

Watch the full video in the post below:

Fans react to Pearl Thusi's comments

Mzansi flooded the comments section with opinions of their own, also addressing Pearl Thusi's claim in the video that a supposed former Kaizer Chiefs coach paid for her child's birth, as the father of her child was on a work trip away from home.

@khulekanivince1 thought Pearl Thusi's stories could use a bigger outlet, commenting:

"She should write a book."

One user @Lephoto_za said:

"I believe her. Considering that the baby daddy in question is Walter [Mokoena], the story makes sense."

Another user, @Mathopa_robert, thought the detail she said about the father's absence did some harm. He said:

"She had to belittle the poor father for no reason! Is this lady okay upstairs, mara?"

@LibraYona commented:

"Pearl doesn't use a filter. She just says whatever comes to mind."

Pearl Thusi is criticised for her new DJing venture

Pearl Thusi is often the subject of online criticism and backlash.

Her decision to venture into the craft of DJing is more often than not receiving criticism online.

Pearl Thusi previously shared that her sets would consist of energetically charged performances with amapiano and afrobeat sounds.

She said that her mixes would also infuse global sounds to give her sets the perfect balance.

Pearl Thusi's sets have always been described as underwhelming, as clips of them have been shared online.

Pearl Thusi's DJing skills were criticised. Image: Pearl Thusi

Source: Instagram

Source: Briefly News