Former Kaizer Chiefs player Junior Khanye has commended Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha, describing him as the driving force behind his team.

Mbatha earned the Man of the Match award in their emphatic 4-1 victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila during the Nedbank Cup’s last 32 round in Durban on Saturday.

The 25-year-old also netted the second goal for Pirates in that game, and Khanye believes Mbatha’s strong showing wasn’t limited to this cup match—he has been consistently impressive in recent outings.

Khanye added that a midfield partnership between Mbatha and Sipho Mbule could greatly strengthen Abdeslam Ouaddou’s squad.

“I have to commend Mbatha, because for three consecutive games, he has been the heartbeat of Orlando Pirates,” Khanye told iDiski TV.

“He’s calm when needed, never hasty, and keeps the team organized. I’d like to see him paired with Mbule in central midfield rather than Mbule playing as a number 10. When Mbule is central, he’s much more at ease, and together they could control the tempo of the game. Mbatha consistently steps up, makes intelligent turns, and recycles possession effectively. I don’t think [Masindi] Nemtajela complemented him as well as he could have.”

