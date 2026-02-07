Orlando Pirates winger Kamogelo Sebelebele has finally addressed the injury that sidelined him toward the end of last year.

Sebelebele had been having a promising debut season with the Buccaneers and had even earned a spot in the Bafana Bafana squad before missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury.

The 2025 season saw him move from TS Galaxy to Pirates, where he made an immediate impact, netting three goals in 17 appearances. Two of those goals came in the MTN8 semi-finals against Mamelodi Sundowns, showcasing his importance to the team.

However, his progress was hampered by injury, and Sebelebele has voiced his frustration—not only at missing game time but also at fans who criticised him for getting injured at Pirates after a largely injury-free spell at Galaxy.

Sebelebele Responds to Critics

“Of course, people talk because it’s my first injury, and the narrative becomes: ‘You join Orlando Pirates and get injured,’ even though I was fine at TS Galaxy,” he said during an interview at the Bucs Camp, as reported by iDiski Times.

“It’s intense at Orlando Pirates; everyone is watching and some people are quick to judge. They don’t seem to understand that football is a contact sport—injuries are part of the game.”

Despite the criticism, the winger, who also fills in at right-back, remains unfazed and focused on making a strong comeback this season.

A Heartfelt Setback

“Not everything should revolve around what people think. Staying positive is key, and I avoid naysayers because negativity can be harmful,” he continued.

“I was devastated by the injury—it’s never easy to miss matches—but as long as the team is performing well, I’ll continue supporting them wholeheartedly, even from the sidelines.”

Source: Briefly News