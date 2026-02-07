South Africa international Cassius Mailula is once again dealing with personal tragedy following the death of his brother, marking the second loss suffered by his family in a short period.

In May last year, the forward—who at the time was on loan at Wydad Athletic Club from Major League Soccer side Toronto FC—also mourned the passing of his mother.

The 24-year-old Bafana Bafana attacker has been based overseas since leaving Mamelodi Sundowns after the 2022/23 season, where he impressed in his first campaign with Masandawana.

Mailula is currently back in South Africa after his brother’s passing earlier this week, as the family continues to grieve following their mother’s death just months ago.

Kortrijk approve compassionate leave

Belgian First Division outfit KV Kortrijk have granted Mailula compassionate leave, allowing him to return home to attend to urgent family matters.

The club confirmed his absence through an official statement, extending condolences to him and his loved ones.

“It is with deep sorrow that we learned of the unexpected passing of Cassius Mailula’s brother,” Kortrijk said.

“At this extremely difficult time, Cassius has travelled back to South Africa to be with his family. He will be unavailable for training and match selection until further notice. Our thoughts and sympathies are with him and his family.

“The entire club stands in solidarity with Cassius and wishes him strength and comfort. We kindly ask that his privacy, and that of his family, be respected.”

Mailula also took to his official Instagram page to share an emotional statement about his brother's death.

"Even in the wilderness Lord, you’ll still be my Father. You’re a God who never fails. To my Amazing brother ☺️ I will always Love you and cherish all the memories we had together❤️," he posted on IG.

"Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and for always being so supportive and loving. May Your soul rest in Peace🥺 I will always miss you. Robala ka Khutsa Otsana wa Kgotou 🕊️❤️."

Mailula’s record at Kortrijk

Mailula joined Kortrijk on a season-long loan from Toronto FC in September 2025, with the Belgian side holding an option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign. However, the forward has found opportunities limited since arriving.

He has featured three times in the Challenger Pro League, making his first appearance off the bench in a 2–0 defeat to RFC Liège on December 7. A week later, he was involved as Kortrijk edged past Seraing 1–0, before his most recent outing in a scoreless draw against SK Lierse on December 16.

Kortrijk are currently pushing hard for promotion to the Belgian Pro League and sits second on the First Division standings. They trail leaders SK Beveren by nine points, although Beveren have played one match fewer.

