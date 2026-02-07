Tributes have poured in following the passing of Tighearnán “Offaly” McLoughlin-Roche, a former youth rugby and GAA player, who has died at the age of 29.

Originally from Greystones, Co. Wicklow, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, and Dungannon, Co. Tyrone, and most recently residing in Wirral, Mr. McLoughlin-Roche passed away peacefully at Wirral St John’s Hospice on February 3, “after a brief illness courageously endured,” according to a RIP.ie notice.

He was the cherished husband of Ellie (Donnelly) and a devoted father to Ailbhe. He is also survived by his loving parents, Martina (McLoughlin) and David (Roche), and his stepmother, Joan (O’Hanlon). A dear brother to Rebecca, Ellen, and Katie, he will be profoundly missed by his extended family and friends.

