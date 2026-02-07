Tighearnán McLoughlin-Roche: Former Rugby Player Passes Away After Brief Illness
Tributes have poured in following the passing of Tighearnán “Offaly” McLoughlin-Roche, a former youth rugby and GAA player, who has died at the age of 29.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Originally from Greystones, Co. Wicklow, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, and Dungannon, Co. Tyrone, and most recently residing in Wirral, Mr. McLoughlin-Roche passed away peacefully at Wirral St John’s Hospice on February 3, “after a brief illness courageously endured,” according to a RIP.ie notice.
He was the cherished husband of Ellie (Donnelly) and a devoted father to Ailbhe. He is also survived by his loving parents, Martina (McLoughlin) and David (Roche), and his stepmother, Joan (O’Hanlon). A dear brother to Rebecca, Ellen, and Katie, he will be profoundly missed by his extended family and friends.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.