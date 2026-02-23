South African couple Matthew Booth and his girlfriend Bongani Mthombeni served couple goals in their latest Instagram post

The couple was attending a funeral of a friend of theirs, with Bongani penning a motivational message to her followers

SA joked about karma being non-existent as they revisit how their relationship started in the first place

South African football player Matthew Booth and his bae, Bongani Mthombeni, had social media doing hot takes with their latest photo.

The former soccer star and Mthombeni's relationship has faced immense scrutiny in the past, with people questioning how they managed to keep things going despite their rocky start.

Bongani and Matthew attend funeral

On Instagram, the fitness bunny shared the passing of the ATANA CEO, revealing that she and Booth attended the funeral service.

She posted photos of herself and her bae posing after the service, dressed in all black, the acceptable attire when attending send-offs.

"Cherish each moment. Forgive freely. Love deeply. Live fully, while time allows. A beautiful service followed by a toast to, and celebration of a life truly lived to the fullest. Anke Mastenbroek, our ATANA CEO, we will miss you. May your legacy live on, beyond our lifetimes.

"Thanks to my Love @matthewboothza for being my pillar of strength, who’s by my side in and through everything, I love you. Thanks to all who have expressed support and care during this difficult time," she said.

The photos gained the attention of social media users, with some people expressing their condolences. Like Annfrombraamboss, who said, "My Condolences to family and friends."

And Jeanette Raletooane, who said, "Condolences, and indeed our time is borrowed, and there is not a drop to waste."

On X, people questioned the existence of karma, looking at how happy they are.

@SebutiMatsome said:

"I wonder how long they will last since both cheated on their partners to be together. They say a leopard never changes it's spot."

@modisemoletsane stated:

"Love is a funny thing. These two are really in love, man."

@thabanisandile3 reacted:

"Many people were assuming that the relationship wouldn't last, but here we are."

@KaoneWillie said:

"Y’all lied about karma. These two are growing stronger like Alicia Keys and Swiss Beats."

@DupiCaps reacted:

"This couple thrived on so many tears it's insane."

@_gugugumede shared:

"Lol, and we all expected it to end sooner."

@Khumalothando19 said:

"A lesson that waiting for karma will delay your healing process."

How Bongani and Booth's relationship became dramatic

Briefly News previously shared how Sonia Booth exposed their affair to the world in 2022 after realising that the cheesecake he had baked in their home was not meant for their son, whose birthday was the next day. It was instead meant for his mistress at the time, Bongani.

Then the infamous "Cheesecakegate" scandal, arguing that a romance built on the betrayal of their former spouses is nothing to celebrate.

