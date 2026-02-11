Generations: The Legacy has marked three decades of dominating the TV screens since dropping its first episode in 1994

The soap opera airs weekdays at 8 pm on SABC 1 and remains among the top soap operas in the country

Before it rebranded, it was called Generations, and the show has arguably given Mzansi some of the best actors and actresses who have gone on to do big things

February marks the anniversary of Generations, which is now called Generations: The Legacy. Created by Mfundi Vundla, the soap opera is among the longest running productions in South Africa, and it is not showing any signs of slowing down.

Taking to social media, the official page of the soapie posted a very nostalgic video featuring some of the very first faces of the show.

Generations: The Legacy turns 32!

Since the first episode dropped on 4 February 1994, Generations: The Legacy has been dominating the 8 pm slot on SABC 1, keeping many families glued to their screens with its riveting drama.

Taking to Facebook, the show hailed its lasting legacy, which remains one of the most memorable and influential shows to date.

"On this day, the 04th of February 1994, Generations debuted on SABC 1 at 8 pm. 32 years later, it's still standing and elevating the next Generations creating a lasting legacy that will last forever," they wrote.

In 2025, Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela recently revealed that the soapie was the second most-watched show in South Africa.

At number one was Uzalo, which also airs on SABC at 8:30 pm. Generations: The Legacy always fought for the top spot with Skeem Saam.

"The number one spot is still held by Uzalo, which continues to be a juggernaut with an episode median audience pull peak of around 3.5 million!"

Below are some of the reactions from fans under the Facebook post. Many fans say they preferred the old show, while some are fans of the new.

Samora Bulungisa Shoco said:

"Your opening sequences always have a soothing sound, from 1994 till today."

Nyarai Mulela shared:

"Good memories. Those were the days of our lives, while Generations was Generations."

Petronella said:

"A-chieeee 😂❤ Queeen!!! Heee the tune kept us quiet, here it comes."

Aqeelah Karim stated;

"Definitely the mother of all soapies."

Grace Gratto exclaimed:

"You are still my first love, Generations. We thank you for the lasting memories and for making our childhoods worth while. Long live!"

Babongile Luthra stated:

"Nobody is touching us. Keep up the great work and team."

Roderick returns to screens

In a previous report from Briefly News, former Generations actor Roderick Jaftha has landed a role on SABC2's new drama series, Paradys.

Jaftha will star opposite former 7de Laan actors Ilse Klink and Zane Meas in the upcoming show. Fans of the Afrikaans telenovela and the actor took to social media when the news dropped to comment on his new role.

