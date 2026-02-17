Talented actors Pholoso Mohlala and Ayanda Daweti have joined SABC1's long-running soapie Generations: The Legacy

Mohlala is famously known for his roles in SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam and Mzansi Magic's cancelled telenovela The Queen

While former Scandal! and Gomora actor Ayanda Daweti recently joined popular telenovela Inimba

Popular South African actors Pholoso Mohlala and Ayanda Daweti are the latest stars to join SABC1's soapie Generations: The Legacy after Sannah Mchunu and Tinah Mnumzana.

Former Scandal! actor Ayanda Daweti recently made waves on social media when he secured a role on Mzansi Magic's popular isiXhosa telenovela Inimba.

Entertainment commentator Mlu shared on his X account on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, that Mohlala and Daweti have joined the SABC1 soapie.

"Ayanda Daweti and Pholoso Mohlala join #GenerationsTheLegacy on SABC1. Ayanda plays Mzimkhulu Ntlokwana, a conservative and Africanist with a hidden intensity. Pholoso debuts as Kagiso Moremi, a traditional 9-5 finance guy," he wrote.

Generations: The Legacy welcomes the latest actors

The SABC1 soapie Generations: The Legacy confirmed the show's latest casting on its X account on Tuesday, 17 February 2026.

"SABC1 and Morula Pictures are excited to introduce for the first time ever, an IsiNdebele character to the multi-talented thespians of groundbreaking storytellers. The character of Nomasebe is played by Makgomo Mahlangu, a fresh face in the industry, debuting on Friday, 20 February 2026, alongside Ayanda Daweti. Nomasebe is highly driven, stuck in her beliefs, simple yet complicated. Fiery. Captured but unaware. There’s a tough shell on the outside, but inside lives a little girl who is looking for who she truly is. A fighter. Fights for the environment, stands up for female issues and struggles, but somehow fails to fight for herself in the right manner. Stubborn. Loves a good debate. She must always win. Always right. She has become violent, physically fights with her boyfriend," says the soapie.

Daweti, who will make his debut on Friday, 20 February 2026, joins the show as Mzimkhulu Ntlokwana, who is highly conservative but wrapped in Africanism, is issue-driven, and stuck in his beliefs.

The actor says joining the soapie has been one of the highlights of his career, and being part of the show feels surreal.

"It’s always been a box I wanted to tick," adds the actor and musician.

Pholoso Mohlala's debut

Former The Queen actor Pholoso Mohlala, who will debut on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, plays the character of Kagiso Moremi. Kagiso is a man who is used to living a traditional life with a 9-5 job in the finance sector.

Mohlala reveals that he's always known that one day he'll be part of the Generations family from 2003, and strongly believed in the verse that says, when the time is right, I, the lord will make it happen.

