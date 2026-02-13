Popular American rapper and singer Doja Cat will be coming to South Africa in March 2026

The Paint The Town Red hitmaker will be performing at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria

Many netizens were excited about Doja Cat finally coming to Mzansi, and they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Doja Cat is coming to Mzansi. Image: Kevin Kane and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Oh well, seems like this time around she will be landing in Mzansi for a short while. Netizens across social media have been buzzing after it was announced that the popular American rapper and singer Doja Cat will be headlining a concert here at home.

On Friday, 13 February 2026, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula excitedly revealed that the Paint Town The Red hitmaker will be performing at the Global Citizen Move Afrika concert.

The concert will take place on Friday, 20 March 2026, at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria. This came after she was scheduled to perform at Hey Neighbour, which was later postponed by the event organisers.

"Doja Cat to perform at Global Citizen concert on the 20th March 2026 at Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Doja Cat coming to SA

Shortly after it was announced that the legendary actor Dumisani Dlamini's daughter would be coming to Mzansi for the first time in her life, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@WolfePI9 said:

"The long lost daughter is finally coming home."

@TB_the_Poll_Guy wrote:

"Zandile Dlamini FINALLY coming home to Mzansi! 🇿🇦🔥 Doja Cat headlining Global Citizen in Pretoria? This is the biggest win for SA since the Rugby World Cup! Who’s camping out for tickets?"

@Tebogo_M21 commented:

"Nice!!! She's coming home."

@TheDuch00978561 responded:

"Mazakazaka wethu. I hope you are featuring Joy lapho @DojaCat ntombi."

@LEBO_moko1 replied:

"Bill Gates looking at us, getting hyped by a concert, knowing he’s introducing another pandemic."

@Amahashi_ shared:

"@HeyNeighbourFes, you wouldn’t let anyone breathe near your overpriced event without payment, but you’ve been sitting on our refunds for months. Please release our funds so we can support organisers who deliver."

Fans can't wait to see Doja Cat in SA. Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who is Doja Cat?

Doja Cat is a 30-year-old is a critically acclaimed American rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer known for her genre-bending music, internet-savvy personality, and high-energy performances.

Rising from SoundCloud stardom with hits like Mooo! and Say So, she has become a dominant force in pop-rap, earning multiple awards, including a Grammy.

Khaya Dlanga talks about meeting Doja Cat

In more entertainment news, reported that Khaya Dlanga finally shared the story of when he first spoke to Doja Cat. At 14 years old, the rapper contacted Dlanga with hopes of finally meeting her dad, Dumisani Dlamini, and the writer tried by all means to make it happen.

Famed writer Khaya Dlanga finally opened up about having been in contact with Doja Cat in 2010. This was after an old article by the To Quote Myself author was leaked by Twitter (X) user beyspope, in which Khaya attempted to help Doja Cat connect with her family and hopefully, her father, Dumisani Dlamini.

Source: Briefly News