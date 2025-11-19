South African news anchor Masechaba Mposwa (nee Ndlovu) recently celebrated her 1 year of marriage to her husband, Ntethelelo Ntethe Mposwa

The media personality shared a video of her family celebrating their anniversary on her Instagram account

Fans and friends of the TV personality took to her social media post to congratulate her and her husband

Masechaba Ndlovu celebrates her 1st anniversary with husband. MasechabaNdlovu

Source: Instagram

Popular media personality Masechaba Mposwa (nee Ndlovu) is celebrating her first wedding anniversary with husband Ntethelelo Ntethe Mposwa.

The former Metro FM radio personality surprised Mzansi in November 2024 when she tied the knot to her long-term friend Ntethe Mposwa.

Ndlovu recently received criticism on social media when she interviewed her husband about the release of his EP.

The TV personality revealed on her Instagram account on Monday, 17 November 2025, that she and her husband have been married for 1 year.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"One year down, forever to go. With God as our foundation, love as our language, and family as our heartbeat. We stand stronger, wiser, and more connected than ever. When God writes the story, love becomes the testimony. One year of marriage, a lifetime of partnership, and a family that reflects His goodness. Here’s to the journey we’re building, the legacy we’re raising, and the love that keeps choosing us every single day," she wrote.

The news anchor also shares that she and her husband had to postpone their plans to celebrate their anniversary due to her mom's ill health.

Ndlovu adds that celebrating their special day at her mother's house turned out to be better than they could have planned.

"Thank you for your unwavering love and support during these difficult times, myeni wam. Happy anniversary, my love. Here’s to divine alignment, unshakeable faith, and a bond that grows stronger every season. 🙏🏾❤️ Happy anniversary, my king, Faku, Nyawuza, Nkosi," she wrote.

Ndlovu shared in an interview with News24 in November 2024 that she and her husband never went on a date. She added that she and her husband were friends before they became lovers.

The news anchor also revealed that her husband knew her emotionally and spiritually before he could know her physically.

South Africans react to Ndlovu's post

Connie Shandu reacted:

"Happy anniversary, family, to many more beautiful years ❤️❤️🔥🔥."

Bx.xoli said:

"Happy anniversary, my people, to many more years of unity, love, peace, joy, and everlasting bond. May His hand always cover you and protect your marriage. Love you ❤️🔥🙌."

Official Ntethe replied:

"Happy anniversary, sthandwa sam, (my love). I love you so much.❤️🥰."

Media personality Masechaba Ndlovu celebrates her 1-year anniversary with her husband. Images: MasechabaNdlovu

Source: Instagram

Masechaba Ndlovu celebrates firstborn son

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African TV and radio personality Masechaba Ndlovu gushed over her firstborn son on his birthday.

The former The Big Debate talk show host and former Metro FM radio personality thanked her baby daddy and her husband for helping her raise the young man.

In her Instagram post, the popular media personality posted throwback photos and videos from when her son was born until now.

Source: Briefly News