A South African-American couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary by removing a symbolic flag in a joyful home ritual

Their TikTok video showed the couple dancing and sharing a cultural milestone that highlighted love and tradition

Mzansi viewers online engaged enthusiastically, commenting on the emotional and cultural significance

South Africans were captivated by a couple’s creative anniversary celebration, combining dance, cultural symbolism, and heartfelt moments that resonated widely online.

Gogo and Mo smiling together, posing happily in front of their home gate. Image: Gogo & Mo

Source: Facebook

Facebook users were treated to a heartwarming moment when South African-American couple, Gogo and Mo, celebrated their first anniversary on 5 October 2025. The couple, who have gained fame for sharing their love story online, posted a video showing themselves dancing and marching to the gate of their home to remove a flag they had previously raised to symbolise their marriage. Fans were drawn to the cultural and emotional significance behind the act, with Elizabeth Matlou, originally from the US, and her husband Hendrick Matlou from South Africa, sharing the ritual with pride. The couple’s joyful display combined personal tradition and modern celebration, creating a relatable yet unique moment for social media audiences.

This video was built on the couple’s ongoing online presence, particularly their TikTok series ‘Sepedi Lessons,’ where Elizabeth has been learning Hendrick’s native Sepedi language. The series gained attention when Elizabeth delivered a speech in Sepedi during their wedding last year, charming many South Africans. Their content continues to resonate with audiences due to its blend of romance, cultural exchange, and humour, highlighting both the couple’s devotion and respect for South African traditions. The flag removal was not just a visual moment but also symbolic of the journey and milestones in their relationship, reinforcing the importance of shared rituals in cross-cultural marriages.

Mzansi celebrates couple’s anniversary

Within two days of posting, the video garnered over 17,000 likes and 170 comments, with viewers engaging enthusiastically. Many applauded the couple for celebrating their love in such an authentic and visually engaging way. Social media users were drawn to the joy, cultural nods, and the couple’s infectious energy, sparking shares and reactions across multiple platforms. The combination of dance, tradition, and relatability made the clip highly shareable and quickly viral, creating discussions on love, culture, and online storytelling.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Viewers were charmed by the couple’s creativity and the genuine connection displayed in the video. Many expressed admiration for how Gogo and Mo blended cultural learning with personal celebration, creating a moment that felt intimate yet publicly inspiring. The video underscored how social media can celebrate cross-cultural relationships and highlighted the couple’s growing influence in online communities. Fans left feeling inspired and uplifted, seeing a combination of love, dedication, and cultural pride captured in one short clip.

Screenshot of the TikTok video showing the couple marching towards the flag. Image: Gogo & Mo

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacted to the video

Willie Windy wrote:

“Kante, it's been up for a year?”

Sea MamaKabo Molatlhegi wrote:

“Bathong, it’s almost a year, weitse ekare it was just yesterday.”

Mamasechmphilebrilly Nkuna wrote:

“A year of love, laughter, and adventure together… and many more to come! Congratulations!”

Nthateng Mma Kgosi wrote:

“This is nice. I didn’t know this about the flag.”

Kgaogelo Thobakgale wrote:

“It got me teary, so beautiful to watch.”

LP Oliphant wrote:

“Congrats, wonderful couple. I love makoti very much, totally gave in, wow.”

Mama-omphethego Wale-sundowns Mojela wrote:

“Wow, Mr & Mrs Matlou, happy 1st anniversary of your wedding.”

Gift N. Ngwenya wrote:

“Wow, this is beautiful… congratulations to you guys.”

Check out the Facebook video below:

3 other Briefly News stories about Gogo and Mo

The widow of the late Menzi Ngubane, Sikelelwa Sishuba, looked back at what would have been their 10th wedding anniversary, which was also her special day.

South African presenter Karabo Ntshweng was overjoyed as she celebrated her anniversary with her husband.

Spikiri took to Instagram to show love to his wife, Rushka, on their anniversary, sharing a throwback photo from their wedding day.

Source: Briefly News