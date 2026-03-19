A local learner was filmed performing a classical song infront of the class at his high school, showing a skill that earned him praise

The chilling performance was shared on TikTok on 18 March 2026, showing the young man's smooth violin performance, with the assistance of another learner

Social media users flooded the comments section with praise for the talented learner, while others wished his video would reach people who would elevate his talent

A learner showcased his violin-playing talent at his school. Image: Matthew Du Toit

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town learner's talent left many social media users with goose bumps after seeing his violin performance filmed while at school.

He shared his video on his TikTok handle @matthewdutoit5, where it went viral and gained over 700 comments in just hours after it was posted online.

Matthew was standing in front of the class with his violin in hand, while another learner stood next to him, holding a cellphone for him to see the musical notes.

Matthew performs a classical song

As soon as he hit the first note playing Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata First Movement, it became evident that the young man was a pro in the field. Having played the violin for five years, TikTok @matthewdutoit5 user gave a chilling performance with ease. He showed confidence while delivering a moving performance with the help of the other learner.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA is stunned by the learner's talent

The post went viral, gaining massive views and hundreds of comments from social media users who were impressed by the learner's talent. Many viewers called him talented and wished that he would continue nurturing his craft and reach international levels. Some advised the young man to offer his services at weddings and other functions, promising he would make a lot of money. Others prayed that the video would circulate until it reached people who would be able to help him get into the music industry.

The learner's performance moved many social media users. Image: Matthew du Toit

Source: Instagram

User @CAPONE1wp🇿🇦 commented:

"Nice! I haven't seen music being taught in schools for many years. Beautiful 🥰, keep it up, my boy. With such talent at the high school level, you will become an international star when you are older. As a musician myself, I see a bright future for you 🥰."

User @aj140592 shared:

"The talents we have hidden must come to light to elevate our existence in a nation where we have not seen this, has me in tears."

User @Tanischa said:

"You should consider offering your services at weddings and functions. Even doing modern remixes with the violin, similar to what they do on Bridgerton. You are very talented🤞🏽."

User @The Champ added:

"I hope Andre Rieu gets a hold of this video. Make it go viral. Please leave a contact number."

User @Fiona 🇿🇦 commented:

"This is special. Whoever provides the lessons, God bless you for giving these kids the opportunity to reach their full potential. Beautifully played♥️."

User @Natalie Rudolph768 said:

"Please let the right people see this video. May his destiny helpers find him. He is talented🙏."

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Source: Briefly News