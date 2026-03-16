A young man from KwaZulu-Natal was filmed leading a Zulu song in traditional gear while the crowd cheered him on

The video was shared on Facebook on 16 March 2026, showing his familiarity with the dance routine and culture, even though he was of a different race

Social media users flooded the comments section showing the young man love, and praising his parents for exposing him to a culture that was not his

A man from KZN displayed his love for the Zulu culture, and his video went viral. Image: AmaVumangoma

Source: Facebook

A local Mlungu was with a group of Zulu men in a field when he suddenly got the urge to lead a chant in the native language, and got the large group backing him.

His post was shared on the Facebook account AmaVumangoma, where it reached 807K views and 1K comments from an online community that enjoyed his performance.

The boy stood in front of a large group of men, in his full Zulu attire with a shield and a stick and started singing. The song, which he sang in the KZN native language, translates to 'a white boy is now showing off his skill.' As he led, the group backed him up, turning the chant into a beautiful melody.

The young man's love for Zulu culture

As the group backed him up, the boy in Facebook user AmaVumangoma's clip got hyped up and moved to the front in a more open area to show off his Zulu traditional dance. The crowd did not disappoint; they cheered for him with some women ululating, boosting the young man's confidence as some people joined him in the open field.

Watch the entertaining Facebook reel below:

SA sees prospects of a rainbow nation

The post gained massive views and comments from social media users who were deeply moved by the young man's love of the Zulu culture. Many said the late Nelson Mandela would be proud to see that his dream of a rainbow nation was coming together. Some noted that children do not see colour, but see humans until someone plants something in their minds. Others said he was now a true Zulu boy, praising him for embracing the culture.

The Zulu men were praised by many viewers for embracing the boy as one of them. Image: AmaVumangoma

Source: Facebook

User @Elvis Mkhwanazi commented:

"That is the rainbow nation, the dream of Madiba. Ubani owake wazi ukuthi siyofika lesikhathi (who knew that such a time would come)."

User @H E A L shared:

"This one can have the land, it's fine."

User @Douglass Kelvin added:

"That boy belongs with you; he is one of you

User @Dee-you Mhayise Wa Ngwanya joked:

"This is Africa, my continent. Ingabe kuyavela yini loku eMelika (can America see this)?"

User @Nelson Naftalie Nagenda said:

"I love this for the kid. He is doing great. He seems to be loving it and has that sense of belonging."

User @Michael Mvelase commented:

"Let our kids be. Kids don't see colour, they don't see the divide. All they want is to embrace each other as South Africans and share the little joy they have."

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Source: Briefly News