Fans at LIV Golf South Africa 2026 were treated to an unexpected and theatrical moment that quickly became the biggest talking point of the final day

A tightly contested finish saw Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm go head-to-head before a winner was finally decided under pressure

The event drew massive local support, with South African stars and supporters turning the tournament into a landmark occasion for golf on the continent

South African golfing legend Gary Player stole the spotlight during the LIV Golf South Africa 2026 final day at Steyn City on Sunday, 22 March 2026, when he landed with a parachute, much to fanfare and pomp.

“Absolute Scenes”: Gary Player Stuns Fans with Parachute Arrival at LIV Golf SA Final Day

Source: Getty Images

The tournament, which was held on African soil for the first time in its history, started on Thursday, 19 March and lasted until Sunday. It was also part of the fifth season of the Saudi-backed tour and served as the fifth event on a 14-tournament global schedule.

Over 100,000 spectators attended the event over the weekend, which was won by Bryson DeChambeau, who beat Jon Rahm in a playoff after both finished 26-under par. It was his second straight LIV win and fifth overall. In the team category, Crushers GC (DeChambeau’s team) claimed a narrow victory over the South African side Southern Guards.

Gary Player's parachute stunt steals LIV Golf SA spotlight

But the moment was stolen on the final day by the legendary golfer and businessman, Player, who arrived at the event via parachute and stunned the thousands at the tournament. Player, who celebrated his 90th birthday in November 2025, remains an icon in the world of golf, with over 160 professional wins worldwide, including nine major titles on the regular tour and numerous senior titles.

A post on X shared on Sunday by @followthebounce carried the caption:

“Absolute scenes as Gary Player parachutes in at LIV Golf SA final day.''

Watch the video of the moment below:

Player descended with the South African flag hoisted as he landed safely. South Africans and fans flooded the comments section with reactions, many in awe of the feat at his age.

@CarMadSA:

“I can tell you with confidence that is not Gary Player.”

@Jen34786:

“That is pretty awesome at his age. Gary Player will always continue to amaze all of us.”

@andymi:

“You’re going to be impossible on Friday’s show 😂😂😂.”

@africa:

“Gary Player is a legend!”

@Neiljolly12:

“😀😀😀, where is Ernie?”

“Absolute Scenes”: Gary Player Stuns Fans with Parachute Arrival at LIV Golf SA Final Day

Source: Getty Images

Player's businesses beyond golf

Player owns the company Gary Player Design, which has completed over 400 golf course projects in roughly 40 countries. These projects generate substantial design fees and ongoing royalties.

He has also partnered with major global brands, including Rolex, Callaway, Coca-Cola, BMW and Sun International, contributing millions annually in endorsement income.

How SA’s billionaire is shaping golf and sport

Briefly News previously reported that Johann Rupert, one of South Africa’s richest individuals with a net worth of $14.3 billion, wields influence that extends far beyond business into politics and international diplomacy.

As chairman of Richemont, the luxury goods conglomerate, he has leveraged his immense financial resources and strategic vision to elevate South African sport, transforming local golf into a globally recognised sport.

Source: Briefly News