Makazole Mapimpi hits a new milestone with the Sharks, which led to him being celebrated by his wife, Sasha De Sousa

The Springboks star produced an outstanding performance as the South African club defeated Munster at Kings Park Stadium

The South African rugby star was joined by other rugby lovers to celebrate his new milestone on social media

Springboks veteran Makazole Mapimpi hit a new milestone of 100th cap for the Sharks during the club's win over Munster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) at Kings Park Stadium on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

The Sharks ran riot over the Irish outfit with a 45-0 win, with Mapimpi scoring tries to inspire them to victory, marking his new feat with an outstanding performance.

The Rugby World Cup winner stole the spotlight late in the match, scoring twice to cap off a sublime performance against Munster. The first try was brilliantly taken, sprinting onto a kick to dot down, before he added another with a dazzling individual run straight from the restart.

Mapimpi’s wife celebrates Springboks star

Mapimpi’s wife, Sasha de Sousa, was present at the Kings Park Stadium to mark the South African rugby star's milestone 100th appearance for the Sharks over the weekend.

On her Instagram Stories, Sasha shared that she was present in the stadium stands while enjoying Mapimpi doing his thing on the pitch.

"Here’s to 100," the Springboks star's wife captioned the pictures she shared on her Instagram stories.

Fans join Sasha to celebrate Mapimpi

Mapimpi first signed with the Sharks back in 2018 on a short-term, two-year deal. He has since committed his future to the club, agreeing to a new contract that runs through to June 2027.

Head coach JP Pietersen praised him, saying he remains an exceptional individual whose pace and professionalism are remarkable for his age, adding that he still has plenty more to offer and continues to prove it.

Sasha was not the only one who was proud of Mapimpi for his achievement with the Sharks; she was joined by other rugby fans who celebrated the Springboks star on social media.

Luvo Mfene shared:

"Keep shining, brother, and continue doing what you love. We are proud of you."

Mlungiseleli Mjo said:

"Congratulations and excellent well done, great job."

Les Ferreira wrote:

"Absolutely awesome. We have loved watching you for those 100 games. It’s been a pleasure seeing you on the field 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼."

King Odwa commented:

"Makazole Mapimpi is the world's No.1 right wing at the moment."

Mbayza Singathwa

"Stay humble, Zikhali God and people of Mzantsi will lift you up. Thanks for the win, Sharks 👏👏👏👏."

Erasmus expresses confidence in squad depth

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is confident in the team’s fly-half stocks, a position that once caused headaches ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The coach reportedly said he was satisfied with the current depth, noting that the players offer flexibility depending on the game plan the team wants to implement.

Source: Briefly News