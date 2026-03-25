UK rapper Dave has announced that he is coming to South Africa, and the excitement is on another level

The rapper is currently on The Boy Who Played the Harp Tour , and has added Africa to the list

Fans are gearing up to secure their tickets and have expressed excitement over this

UK rap star Dave has announced 'The Boy Who Played the Harp Tour' in two South African cities. Image: JMEnternational

Source: Getty Images

Rapper Dave is bringing his chart-topping hits to South Africa.

After announcing The Boy Who Played The Harp Tour in Mzansi, fans went wild and are already counting down to when they can secure a ticket.

When will Dave perform in Mzansi?

Talking to X, the rapper revealed that he will be having an African leg of the show, and it kicks off in South Africa.

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"The first shows on the African Leg of my tour are in South Africa! Tickets on general sale this Friday, 27th March at 9 am local time," he hyped.

The Sprinter hitmaker will be performing for two nights in SA, at the Sunbet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria, 3 October 2026, and then at GrandWest, Grand Arena, Cape Town, on 6 October 2026.

Described as a history-making rapper, producer, and songwriter, Dave is celebrating his flourishing career as a rapper who has made a name for himself outside of the UK.

Big Concerts announced: "Dave is bringing his critically acclaimed The Boy Who Played the Harp Tour to Pretoria and Cape Town in October, celebrating a record-breaking career that has redefined the global rap landscape. He recently made history as the first and only UK rap artist to debut three consecutive studio albums at Number 1 on the UK Albums Chart."

Although pre-sales for Mastercard and Big Concerts Fan Club members open on 26 March, until 27 March at 8:59 am, the General Sales will kick off on 27 March. They are exclusively available on Ticketmaster.

UK rap star Dave will perform in South Africa. Image: Jo Hale/Redferns

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi is set on securing a ticket to what promises to be an epic night. However, some of his international fans are jealous that he chose SA to start the African leg of the tour.

_fuego98 joked:

"Pretending to be an avid Dave listener from now to October to attract the fine men."

@Boujeena reacted:

"I hate when people say negative stuff, btw. If they didn’t think there was a solid enough market for the show, Big Concerts wouldn’t have even bothered investing in it, no?"

@Daygenius stated:

"The majority of your African streams come from Nigeria… and you can’t even honour us with a “meet and greet” talk, let alone a show or concert. It really is your own people."

@Ginmorrison47 said:

"Man, I know your team is serious about making bread because tickets are going on sale the Friday of pay week."

@ThyWrld complained:

"You’re a Nigerian, and you have a song with a Nigerian in that album, but you can’t even bring your Tour down to Lagos… make it make sense."

@ireallyhasit joked:

"See you in Cape Town, Dave, bring Sully with you."

@ramenbowl333 said:

"Oh, my days, take all my money, bro."

Doja Cat's 1st SA show has her emotional

In a previous report from Briefly News, Doja Cat had an emotional show in Pretoria, and it was her first time.

After the show, the crowd was chanting her South African birth name, Zandile, creating a moment of magic.

Source: Briefly News