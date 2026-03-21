Doja Cat performed in South Africa for the first time at the Global Citizen Concert

The American pop star with a South African background put on a massive show in her country of origin

Videos posted on social media gave a close look at Doja Cat as the 2026 Global Citizen Concert headliner

Doja Cat delighted her South African fans with her debut live performance in South Africa. She was in Pretoria on 20 March 2026 and performed her greatest hits on stage.

Doja Cat got emotional at her homecoming performance in South Africa. Image: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Global Citizen Concert attendees captured all of the live action, and she became a trending topic on social media. Doja Cat had an emotional experience performing in South Africa, as it is her estranged father's home country.

Doja Cat's performance in South Africa was highly anticipated because her father is South African. She shut down the Global Citizen Concert with performances of her biggest hits. At some point, the crowd was chanting her South African birth name, Zandile, creating a moment of magic. Doja Cat looked teary-eyed as she listened to fans screaming "Zandile". Doja Cat said:

"For a place I've never been to, it feels like I've been here before. That's what's special about South Africa. I wanna say thank you to everyone here tonight."

Watch the videos posted by Doja HQ below

South Africa celebrates Doja Cat's homecoming concert

Many people thought that Doja Cat was amazing during her Global Citizen Concert show. Fan said she gave them their money’s worth. Read the comments:

South Africa was moved by award-winning pop star Doja Cat's first show in the country. Image: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

@onezipho said:

"I’m still thinking about that Doja Cat performance we were SPOILT."

@Tjaystr wrote:

"And Doja Cat is most definitely gonna collab with Tyla."

@fendii_belle added:

"Bathi bekumnandi embelekweni ka Zandile (Doja Cat) ."

@KaraboNtshweng wrote:

"Getting home and washing off make-up at 4 am zero regrets. Just pure joy from Doja Cat."

@khumnathi185225 gushed over Doka's reaction to South Africa:

"Nobody comes to South Africa and leaves the same baby. We are the promised landw elcome back Home."

@TauYaPhaahla01 was moved:

"Of course she is going to cry. This is her ancestral home. This is the home of her paternal family. South Africa is her home."

@BassieLastrassi remarked:

"I cried a little, here. "

@mihletshemese said:

"This country knows how to make artists feel special , I love it.'

@MaziEzike_Nedu remarked:

"The "homecoming" we all waited for. Doja Cat’s connection to South Africa is undeniable. 'I sure do feel like I’ve been here before'…Pretoria felt that! What a legendary way to close out the show."

@TheTVOracle said:

"Oh bathong! Our cousin making us emo . Welcome home, darling."

@SmartA39714192 raved about Doja:

"South Africa will love you like it's nobody's business when you show it love. We gonna hate you when you betray us. Welcome Doja. We're the people like that."

Tyla and Doja Cat co-host 2025 Met Gala event

Briefly News previously reported that Yeses! Mzansi queens Tyla and Doja Cat continue breaking barriers and putting South Ah on the world map. While their fans wait for the duo to collaborate on a song, Doja Cat and Tyla will host the Met Gala Afterparty together.

A Doja Cat fan page on X @DojaHQs shared a receipt showing that Tyla and Doja Cat will host the Met Gala Afterparty at the exclusive Casa Cipriani in New York.

Source: Briefly News