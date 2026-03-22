South African actor Dumisani Dlamini made headlines over the weekend when he responded to his daughter's comments about him

The legendary thespian surprised SA when he revealed his reasons for being an absent father in a video on social media

Social media users commented on the actor's video on Sunday, 22 March 2026

Dumisani Dlamini defends his absenteeism in Doja Cat's life. Images: Doja Cat and Dumisani Dlamini

Source: Instagram

Legendary Sarafina actor Duminani Dlamini has revealed his reasons for not being a present father in American musician Doja Cat's life.

Dlamini defended himself after his famous daughter revealed that the legendary actor would not be attending her South African show.

The American-based performer trended on social media over the weekend when she got emotional on stage after the crowd chanted her South African name.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a video on his X account on Sunday, 22 March 2026, in which Dlamini explained why he was absent from his daughter's life.

SA reacts to the video

@nta_mbele said:

"In this video, Dumisani is defending Doja Cat on the racism accusation directed at her. Don't blame him; understand that her mother is very racist. Don't hate Doja Cat, I believe him... ngumuntu uDlamini."

@DDT_PM reacted:

"I believe him. It’s easy to judge when you don’t know the other person’s side of the story, but he was in SA trying to make a living as an actor. Now he’s being dragged daily like he’s nothing… that’s unfair."

@Matte_BLAQe wrote:

"Imagine if Doja were the daughter of that other Sarafina guy, unyana ka Mshefani. He would be using her to make a name for himself in America."

@unclePablo101 commented:

"I wouldn’t be surprised if that is true. We often praise women for raising kids on their own, and we neglect the poison side of it, whereby they feed kids with hate towards their father just because things didn't work out between them… women are and can be very evil."

@Lindt4u said:

"There was definitely miscommunication in that relationship. I'm coming to the Sarafina part, one issue at a time."

@BoogieHarrySA reacted:

"This is too hard, man. Honestly, I believe him… no man leaves family behind for no apparent reason. Each time I look at my lil man, I go hard in life for him."

@thabanisandile3 replied:

"Grootman, you owe nobody an explanation of what is happening in your private life. If your daughter doesn't recognise you and respect you, then you have to live with the fact that people choose who they like."

@MelodicVibz responded:

"I was feeding those kids with the money from Sarafina!"

Dumisani reveals why he didn't raise Doja Cat. Images: PhilMphela and GettyImages

Source: UGC

Doja Cat opens up about childhood and SA dad ‘abandoning’ her

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that American star Doja Cat opened up about her tough childhood and being raised by a single parent.

The Paint The Town Red hitmaker accused her South African dad, Dumisani Dlamini, of abandoning her.

She further spoke about how proud and grateful she is for her mother, who was able to raise her alone.

Source: Briefly News