Gary Player built one of the most powerful financial legacies in South African sport by turning global golfing success into a long-term business empire

Long after retiring from elite competition, Gary Player’s wealth continues to grow through international ventures spanning design, branding and investments

Beyond luxury living, Gary Player remains one of the country’s most influential sporting figures through philanthropy, global recognition and enduring impact

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africa's golfing legend Gary Player has carved an unmatched name in the sporting world. He is one of only five golfers ever to complete a Career Grand Slam, winning all four major championships.

The 90-year-old, who celebrated his birthday in November 2025, has over 160 professional wins worldwide, including nine major titles on the regular tour and numerous senior titles.

Ernie Els of South Africa, Padraig Harrington of Ireland and Gary Player are interviewed during the Gala dinner ahead of the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player. Image: Jan Kruger

Source: Getty Images

Many South African reports place his net worth around R4.5 billion (approximately US $250 million) thanks to career earnings, business ventures, and brand deals. International finance and celebrity sites estimate figures in the hundreds of millions of dollars, reflecting his global earnings from golf, course design, licensing, and endorsements.

Business ventures, endorsements, and global influence

Gary Player owns the company Gary Player Design, which has completed over 400 golf course projects in roughly 40 countries. These projects generate substantial design fees and ongoing royalties. He has also partnered with major global brands, including Rolex, Callaway, Coca‑Cola, BMW, and Sun International, contributing millions annually in endorsement income.

Through Black Knight International and related businesses, Player has licensed golf apparel, memorabilia, wine, and media. He has authored and co-written numerous golf and fitness books, and his life story extends into documentaries, speaking tours, and premium appearances. Player’s design footprint spans Africa, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and the Americas, cementing his reputation not only as a world-class golfer but also as a global golf entrepreneur.

At Sun City, the Gary Player Country Club stands as one of South Africa’s most iconic golf courses, regularly hosting major events such as the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Player has served as a global ambassador for golf and sport, earning lifetime achievement awards and induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1974.

Luxury lifestyle, real estate, and philanthropy

Player who courted controversy for his ''African staff'' comments has owned significant luxury properties, including a large estate in South Carolina, USA, with extensive grounds and premium amenities. In South Africa, his presence in elite golf circles and estates reflects long-term investment in real estate and course properties. Off the course, he has engaged in thoroughbred horse breeding and high-end leisure ventures linked to golf estates and luxury experiences.

Born in Johannesburg in 1935, Player overcame early hardships, including the loss of his mother and the challenges of a blue-collar family background. He married Vivienne Verwey in 1957, and the couple had six children and more than 20 grandchildren.

Since 1983, the Gary Player Foundation has supported education and underprivileged children worldwide. Through charity golf events and global partnerships, it has raised over $100 million for educational and medical causes. The foundation also established schools in South Africa, such as the Blair Atholl Schools in Johannesburg, reinforcing its long-term impact beyond sport.

Gary Player acknowledges the crowd on the second hole during the Par Three Contest before the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025. Image: Andrew Redington

Source: Getty Images

How SA’s billionaire is shaping golf and sport

Briefly News previously reported that Johann Rupert, one of South Africa’s richest individuals with a net worth of $14.3 billion, wields influence that extends far beyond business into politics and international diplomacy.

As chairman of Richemont, the luxury goods conglomerate, he has leveraged his immense financial resources and strategic vision to elevate South African sport, transforming local golf into a globally recognised powerhouse.

Source: Briefly News