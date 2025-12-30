Pieter-Steph du Toit remains one of the most decorated Springboks of the modern era, combining longevity with elite-level consistency at international rugby’s highest level

The double Rugby World Cup winner continues to command attention in 2025, with his achievements and experience underlining his value to South Africa’s dominance in global rugby

Financial estimates suggest the Springboks stalwart has built significant wealth through a career spanning domestic success and lucrative overseas stints

Springboks seasoned star Pieter-Steph du Toit has been an integral part of the national setup, not only in the recently concluded 2025 season but across several successful campaigns for South Africa.

Pieter-Steph du Toit is one of the vital players for the Springboks. Image: William Loock for Briefly News

Source: Getty Images

Fondly known as PSDT by rugby supporters across the country, the dynamic loose forward has built a reputation as one of the most reliable performers in world rugby. His consistency, physicality and work rate have made him a mainstay in the Springboks squad over the years.

Du Toit has won the World Rugby Player of the Year award on two occasions, in 2019 and 2024. He narrowly missed out on making history this year by becoming a three-time winner after the accolade went to fellow South African Malcolm Marx.

He is also a double Rugby World Cup winner, having lifted the Webb Ellis Cup with the Springboks in 2019 and 2023. His leadership and experience proved invaluable in 2025, a year in which South Africa retained the Rugby Championship for the first time and recorded an impressive 86% winning rate, the second-highest in the nation’s history after the 1998 season.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Pieter-Steph du Toit's net worth and wealth in 2025

Some online estimates place Pieter-Steph du Toit’s net worth at around US $1.5 million, which is approximately R28 million, as of 2025. This figure is based on aggregated salary data and public profiling and should be viewed as an estimate rather than an audited financial disclosure.

Siya Kolisi, left, and Pieter-Steph du Toit of South Africa during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

Pieter-Steph du Toit's salary, earnings and lifestyle

As a senior Springbok and elite international forward, du Toit’s earnings come from multiple streams. These include Springbok match fees and retainer payments, domestic club contracts and lucrative overseas deals.

He has played professionally for the Sharks and the Stormers in South Africa and has been based in Japan since 2021, where he represents Toyota Verblitz in Rugby League One. The Japanese league is known for offering competitive contracts that can significantly enhance a player’s career earnings.

While exact salary figures are not publicly available, top foreign players in Japan’s Rugby League One are widely reported to earn high six-figure to low seven-figure amounts in US dollars per season, depending on contract terms, performance incentives and bonuses.

Du Toit comes from a family with deep roots in the Swartland region of the Western Cape, where the du Toit family has long-standing farming and wine-making ties through Kloovenburg Wine and Olive Estate. However, there is no public confirmation linking this directly to his personal asset portfolio.

His lifestyle, according to public profiles, reflects a balance between elite athletic preparation and family life. Du Toit is married to physiotherapist Willemien du Toit, and the couple have three children together.

Sacha fires back after ‘windgat’ claims

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok sensation Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has fired a pointed response at critics who have branded him “arrogant” and “windgat”, turning the noise into fuel after another standout performance for South Africa.

Sacha posted a carousel of match moments on Instagram on Saturday, the very incidents that had dominated online chatter

Source: Briefly News