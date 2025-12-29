Bulls to benefit from short-term input by four Springbok coaches, including guidance in technical skills and athletic performance

SA Rugby approved the initiative as part of ongoing collaboration between national team management and provincial franchises

Coaches will provide support both remotely and in person, enhancing the Bulls’ preparation ahead of key United Rugby Championship fixtures

The Bulls will receive a boost as four Springbok coaches step in to provide short-term support for the Pretoria-based franchise.

Felix Jones, Jerry Flannery, SA Rugby Mobi-Unit coach Duane Vermeulen, and Head of Athletic Performance Andy Edwards will assist the Bulls in targeted technical areas, following a formal request from the team. Vermeulen has been a part of the coaching team since he retired from playing in 2018. While Jones rejoined the setup in 2025.

Other members of the Springboks coaching staff include Mzwandile Stick, Deon Davids and Tony Brown, who are not part of the team to help the Bulls.

SA Rugby and the Springbok management approved the initiative as part of their ongoing collaboration with provincial unions, continuing a tradition of sharing national coaching resources when needed. The coaches will contribute both remotely and in-person, adhering to standard SA Rugby practices.

Strengthening South African rugby through franchise collaboration

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus, who signed a long-term contract with SA Rugby in November, keeping him at the helm of the national team beyond the 2027 Rugby World Cup, highlighted that the support underlines the close relationship between the national team and provincial franchises.

“We regularly engage with our franchises, and when they request input on specific areas, we provide assistance within the scope of our roles,” Erasmus said.

“A strong partnership between provincial teams and the Springboks benefits South African rugby overall.”

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer also emphasised the value of collaboration:

“Our goal is to help all teams perform at their highest level. We will continue to provide support whenever our franchises request it.”

The Bulls’ engagement with the Springbok coaches is strictly short-term and does not involve any formal appointments, ensuring the focus remains on strategic guidance for immediate performance improvements.

In November, Oberholzer outlined that the organisation was also moving away from a rigid coaching cycle and was now focused on rewarding coaches who produce results. Unlike previous head coaches such as Jake White, Peter de Villiers, and Heyneke Meyer, whose four-year deals typically ended after a World Cup, Erasmus’ contract reflects a long-term, results-driven approach.

Oberholzer explained that future head coaches are likely to be promoted from within SA Rugby structures. This suggests that Erasmus’s eventual successor could already be part of the Springboks’ current coaching staff. He referenced the 2020 transition, when Jacques Nienaber took over from Erasmus, as a blueprint that could be repeated after the 2031 World Cup.

