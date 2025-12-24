The Eastern Cape government will hold a special category two provincial funeral to honour the late Women’s Springbok captain Lusanda Dumke

Dumke’s funeral will include a private family service followed by a main ceremony in KwaCentane, Eastern Cape, where relatives, teammates, and the wider rugby community are expected to pay their respects

Tributes have poured in from across South Africa’s sporting fraternity, celebrating her achievements in women’s rugby, her leadership

The late Women’s Springbok captain Lusanda Dumke, who passed away last week on Tuesday following a battle with cancer, has been granted a special category two provincial funeral by the Eastern Cape government. This was confirmed on Thursday, 24 December 2025, by provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie.

Lusanda Dumke led her team out ahead of the WXV 2 2024 match between South Africa and Australia at Athlone Sports Stadium on October 05, 2024, in Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Johan Rynnes

Source: Getty Images

Dumke’s funeral service is scheduled for Sunday, 28 December, beginning at 08:30. A private family valedictory service will be held first, followed by the main funeral service at the Dumke family home. She will be laid to rest in KwaCentane, Eastern Cape, where family, friends, and members of the rugby community are expected to gather to pay their final respects.

KwaCentane is located approximately 143km from East London, with the R409 serving as the main access route. Both the funeral and burial services will take place at Dumke House in eChebe.

The government recognises Lusanda Dumke’s contribution to rugby

Provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said the honour had been granted in recognition of Dumke’s outstanding contribution to sport, particularly in women’s rugby, where she represented South Africa with distinction as the Women’s Springboks captain.

Rantjie noted that Dumke’s achievements elevated women’s sport and brought immense pride to both the Eastern Cape and the country. She added that the provincial government extended its deepest condolences to the Dumke family, friends, teammates, and the wider sporting fraternity.

Rantjie said the government joined the people of South Africa in celebrating the life of a dedicated athlete and role model whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations. She emphasised that Dumke had devoted her life to empowering young people, particularly young women, by expanding access to sport and instilling values of discipline, resilience, and leadership. Her work also contributed significantly to the transformation of sport and the promotion of gender equality.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast in the Eastern Cape on the day of the funeral.

Lusanda Dumke celebrate after scoring a try during the WXV 2 match between South Africa and Samoa at Athlone Stadium on October 27, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Ashley Vlotman

Source: Getty Images

Tributes pour in from the rugby community

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the sporting world. Springboks captain Siya Kolisi led messages of condolence on social media, while SA Rugby president Alexander expressed sympathy to Dumke’s family, friends, teammates, and supporters. He acknowledged the deep pain of losing someone so young and praised her strength, courage, and enduring influence.

Supporters remembered Dumke as fearless and relentless, highlighting her powerful carries, uncompromising defence, and tireless presence at flanker qualities that defined both her playing career and her lasting impact on women’s rugby in South Africa.

