Tyla has become the most decorated African artist of the year, having collected the most awards in 2025

The Water hitmaker's winning streak spans across various platforms and reflects her continued dominance in the local and global music scenes

We take a look at some of Tyla's biggest awards of 2025 that continue to place her at the top of the continent's musical landscape, where influence and impact are concerned

Tyla once again dominated the local and global music scene in 2025.

South African music star Tyla has become Africa's most-awarded artist, which is a testament to her rapidly growing career and influence across the continent and beyond.

After another stellar year following her official breakout year in 2024, the Water hitmaker quickly became the continent's most impactful artist in terms of local and international recognition.

As of December 2025, Tyla has received 12 awards across various global platforms, including accolades from the Kids’ Choice Awards, was named Glamour’s 2025 Global Woman of the Year, received the Billboard Women in Music Awards and the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

These wins reflect the singer's continued dominance in Africa and abroad, as well as her unmatched work ethic, which builds on her already incredible run over the past few years.

However, 2024 was the year that firmly established Tyla as a global star, where she received over 20 awards.

Tyla became the most awarded African artist in 2025 with 12 awards across various platforms.

Her accolades included BET Awards, Billboard Music Awards, an MTV VMA, as well as her first-ever Grammy Award that undoubtedly made her a force to be reckoned with.

Recently, Briefly News reported on the singer's hit single Push 2 Start earning a Grammy Award nomination for Best African Music Performance, alongside Davido, Eddy Kenzo, and Ayra Starr.

Having recently concluded a successful tour in Tokyo, not to mention her hit single Chanel dominating the local and global music charts, it's clear as day that Tyla is far from being a one-hit wonder.

News of her Grammy nomination sent social media into a tailspin as her fan base, affectionately known as the Tygers, rallied behind the pop star, hoping she brings home the award.

See the list of nominees in Tyla's category below.

Fans react to Tyla's Grammy Award nomination

The Tygers turned social media upside down, celebrating and rallying behind their fave for the coveted award. Read some of their comments below.

obj0x0 threw shade:

"The funny thing about this category is that Tyla is the only good artist here."

AyumiTyger wrote:

"We are rooting for Tyla."

lami_thefirst praised Tyla:

"Tyla is really out here showing consistency and growth. 2025 just proved she’s not a one-year wonder. From Grammy wins to MTV VMAs, safe to say she’s collecting awards like some collect sneakers."

WorldwideTygerz said:

"Tyla doesn't even have competition here."

prolifeai raved:

"Tyla’s run from 2023 to 2025 is actually legendary. 41 awards in just three years, including a Grammy and back-to-back dominance as the most awarded African female artist. The Water era turned into a literal tidal wave. She’s not just a star; she’s the blueprint."

