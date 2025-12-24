Tyla's old audition video from 2017 resurfaced online, and the internet has been raving about it and hailing her talent

The then-teenager could be seen in the video, singing and dancing along on the set of YO TV on SABC1

Fans marvelled at her long-standing talent, while others were shocked that the now global star was rejected at the time

Tyla's old video from 2017 auditions resurfaced online.

Source: Getty Images

Globally acclaimed South African singer trended online after a video of hers on the come-up in 2017 resurfaced on the internet.

The Water hitmaker auditioned on the iconic South African children's/youth variety show YO TV on SABC1, known for games, hosts, and local content.

Tyla, who recently showed off her outfit, was apparently later rejected at the audition.

X users in the post's comments section marvelled at the rejection and the irony of Tyla going on to become a global star nonetheless.

Watch the video in the post below:

Fans react to the video

Fans loved the talented, younger version of the global star that is Tyla today.

Many hyped the younger singer, and others were confused as to why she was rejected at the time.

@rays_in_bahrain asked point-blank:

"They rejected her?!"

Another user, @Mhoni_hyist, said:

"She was doing auditions in 2017 and fast forward to 2025, she's one of the biggest artists in Africa and still going forward. That's grace. Her story is quite unique."

@JustLetuka wrote:

"I wish she would return to this amount of energy."

How did Tyla rise to stardom?

The South African singer-songwriter, born on January 30, 2002, in Johannesburg, rose to global stardom through a combination of early independent efforts, strategic signings, and one massive viral breakthrough in 2023.

Her journey began in her late teens. After high school, Tyla, who was recently compared to Michael Jackson, started pursuing music seriously, sharing original songs and covers on Instagram.

She was discovered by her first manager, Garth von Glehn, who helped arrange initial recording sessions.

In late 2019, she independently released her debut single Getting Late (featuring producer Kooldrink).

The track gained solid domestic success in South Africa, and its music video, which was filmed during COVID-19 lockdowns, amassed millions of YouTube views and earned a South African Music Award nomination for Best Music Video in 2022.

Tyla faces a lawsuit

With fame comes a lot of challenges, and Tyla faces her fair share like any other famous person.

The Chanel singer was reportedly at the centre of a legal battle with the producers behind her breakout song Water.

In addition to the lawsuit, the star was accused of plagiarising the song, Chanel, by American rapper Yung Miami. Luckily, the controversy sparked only online debate, but no legal action emerged, and Tyla didn't directly respond.

Tyla faced a lawsuit over royalties.

Source: Getty Images

Tyla dresses up "properly" for a performance in Saudi Arabia

Tyla is known for her liberated way of dressing up, which is usually revealing clothes that are mainly short. But the star had to reconsider her wardrobe for a performance in the mainly conservative country of Saudi Arabia.

Briefly News reported that the singer surprised her fans at the time by covering up her body.

