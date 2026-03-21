South African golf star Dean Burmester has shared the reason behind his decision to show support for Bafana Bafana during the ongoing LIV Golf tournament in Midrand, South Africa.

The LIV Golf series is taking place in South Africa for the first time, with Steyn City in Johannesburg hosting the tournament. The event has drawn several high-profile golfers from around the globe.

The competitions started on Thursday, March 19, 2026, and would come to a close on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Burmester wears Bafana Bafana jersey

On day two of the four-day competition, Burmester stepped out in the newly released Adidas away kit for both Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana.

The jersey had just been unveiled in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. It would be used by Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be staged across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Bafana Bafana qualified for the global football competition for the first time since 2010, and have been placed in Group A alongside one of the co-hosts.

Burmester opens up on wearing Bafana jersey

Burmester, while donning the Bafana Bafana away kit, produced a standout moment with a superb tee shot at the par-3 17th, landing within two feet of the hole to set up a birdie. He later shared the thinking behind his decision.

“Fridays in South Africa are all about showing support for our teams,” he said while speaking to reporters.

“With the World Cup approaching, it’s all about ‘Football Friday.’ Supporting Bafana Bafana felt natural, especially since we were fortunate enough to receive some jerseys. I figured it would be a great idea to wear one.

“To follow that up with a shot like that made it even more memorable. For a moment, I actually thought it might go in. It’s something I’ve imagined for days—it’s easily one of the highlights of my career.”

The 36-year-old, a member of the all-South African Stinger GC lineup, also shed light on why he wears the number 22.

“I’ve always liked the number two, and when I met my wife, it turned out to be her favourite as well," he added.

“So we embraced 22 as ‘two and two.’ We even tied the knot on November 22, and a lot of things in our lives seem to revolve around that number. It holds a lot of meaning for me.”

Here is what fans are saying on social media about Dean Burmester's decision to show support for Bafana Bafana at the LIV Golf tournament.

Qaluyiva Masi_LVN

Get in there, Burmy!!!

Mr Nkomana

This thing is beautiful man.

Sifundo Msifundo1984

"Absolutely amazing"

Sello Theepe

"We are proud of you."

Source: Briefly News