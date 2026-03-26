Former Wales and Lions player, Liam Williams, has retired from professional rugby after 15 years and 93 caps for Wales

The full-back played in five Tests across two British & Irish Lions tours, including the 2021 match against the Springboks, before stepping away

Ongoing knee problems forced Williams to end his career and focus on life beyond rugby

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An international rugby star has officially announced his retirement from the game, ending his decorated playing career that spanned more than a decade.

Liam Williams is tackled by Edwil van der Merwe of South Africa during the Summer Rugby International. Image: Warren Little

Source: Getty Images

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back Liam Williams, the 34-year-old, who earned 93 caps for Wales, according to BBC Sport, was forced by an ongoing knee injury to make the difficult decision to step away from the sport.

Williams made his international debut against the Barbarians in June 2012 and went on to score 21 tries for Wales. He was part of two Six Nations-winning squads, including the Grand Slam-winning team in 2019. His Lions tours to New Zealand in 2017 and South Africa in 2021 saw him feature in five Tests across the two campaigns.

See the post below by his former club:

Professional career highlights and legacy

Williams was born in Swansea and started playing amateur rugby while working as a scaffolder at the Port Talbot steelworks. He began his professional career with the Scarlets, representing the club across two separate spells. He also had stints with Saracens, Cardiff, Japanese side Kubota Spears, and concluded his career with Newcastle Red Bulls.

In a farewell message posted on X, Williams expressed gratitude for the support he received throughout his career. He acknowledged coaches such as Warren Gatland, Neil Jenkins, and Nigel Davies, adding:

"My journey's ended, but a new chapter is about to begin."

Watch the video post on X below:

Williams’ decision comes months after retiring from international duty in January, marking the end of a career that has left an indelible mark on Welsh rugby.

Liam Williams of the British & Irish Lions charges upfield during the 3rd test match between the South Africa Springboks and the British & Irish Lions. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Rugby players who were forced into retirement

In recent months, several international rugby stars have been forced into retirement due to injuries. French rugby star Uini Antonio was forced to retire from the sport he loved after suffering a major health setback. Reports on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, indicated that the 35-year-old remains under close observation in the Intensive Care Unit following a heart attack.

Watch the video below:

In February 2025, veteran loosehead prop and double Rugby World Cup winner Steven Kitshoff announced his retirement at age 33 after suffering a serious neck injury during a Currie Cup match. Following stabilising surgery and lengthy rehabilitation, medical specialists advised that continuing to play would carry a high risk of further harm due to limited neck mobility. Kitshoff ended his career with 83 Springbok Test caps and two World Cup titles, prioritising his long-term health over extending his playing days.

Springbok legends launch beer brand

Briefly News previously reported about other Springboks legends who started their beer brand, and now, Steven Kitshoff and Malcolm Marx have joined the movement with the launch of Bomb Squad Beer.

The two iconic Springbok front-rowers, known for their powerhouse performances in South Africa’s 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup victories, have swapped scrums for suds with their own craft lager.

Source: Briefly News