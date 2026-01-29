A rugby superstar has decided to call time on his career after being rushed to the hospital suffering a heart attack

The 35-year-old was reportedly placed on intensive care as the medical officials continue to monitor his situation

The news about the rugby star's health issue sparked different messages and reactions from fans on social media

The global rugby community was left devastated on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, following confirmation that France international prop Uini Atonio had been taken to the hospital after experiencing a heart attack.

Uini Atonio in action during the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between France and South Africa at the Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo: Harry Murphy

Source: Getty Images

The 35-year-old, who was born in New Zealand, is reported to be in a stable condition and remains under close observation in intensive care after raising concerns over a potential cardiac problem.

Subsequent medical examinations verified that Atonio had suffered a heart attack, prompting an immediate decision that he would step away from professional rugby with instant effect.

Heart condition brings end to Atonio's career

Atonio amassed 68 appearances for France across an 11-year international career, highlighted by his role in Les Bleus’ Grand Slam triumph.

At the club level, he was a central figure for La Rochelle, playing a pivotal role in their consecutive Investec Champions Cup titles in 2022 and 2023.

The experienced prop had withdrawn from La Rochelle’s fixture against Clermont on Sunday, January 25, 2026, after feeling chest discomfort during the warm-up, though initial assessments did not suggest a heart attack at the time.

A premature farewell for Atonio

Despite the incident, Atonio had been included in head coach Fabien Galthié’s preliminary Six Nations squad announced last week.

In a statement, La Rochelle confirmed:

“Uini Atonio was admitted to hospital in La Rochelle yesterday following a suspected cardiac issue. Medical tests have since confirmed a heart attack. He is stable and will remain in intensive care for continued monitoring.”

Here is what South African rugby fans and others all around the world are saying on social media after Atonio's retirement was announced due to his heart condition.

Kevin 'van Wyk' Kelehan said:

"Good luck to him adjusting to retirement; he was a mountain upon which La Rochelle won two Champions Cups, breaking Leinster hearts. One wishes La Rochelle well in finding a replacement half as dedicated and talented."

Ash Walker wrote:

"Hopefully, he'll receive the best treatment available, rest up, big lad. The stresses and strains elite players sustain daily is unimaginable in any other profession."

Frédéric Lebreton shared:

"Very popular, everywhere and not only at La Rochelle. Hope he is recovering well as soon as possible."

Rachel Duffety reacted:

"Get well soon uini, you will be so missed in this great game of sports. Your health comes first 👏 world-class player. From a Ireland fan."

Jasiem Du Preez commented:

"Honestly, he's days away from retirement coz of his age. Heart attack just nudged him a bit..."

Marina Van Vuuren added:

"There is this constant pattern everyone is ignoring...I struggle to understand...I have questions...please make me understand...Why are so many sporty people suffering from heart problems all of a sudden, while sports people are strong and healthy because of their lifestyle? I really struggle to get this...can someone make it make sense?"

Springboks star ruled out of the season

Briefly News also reported that a Springboks star has suffered a season-ending injury, which means he is set to be out for a long period in 2026.

The South African rugby star's injury is bad news for both his club and the Springboks, as he's now expected to undergo surgery in a few days.

Source: Briefly News