PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The Springboks have been dealt with another major setback as one of the key players have been ruled out for the rest of the ongoing season.

Rassie Erasmus would be sweating over the availability of some of the players he relied on during the 2025 successful season, which saw the Springboks retain the Rugby Championship title and also went unbeaten during the end of the year tour.

The South African rugby coach released a 49-man squad that participated in the Springboks alignment camp, with those who are not in the country joining virtually. He recently added new players to the list as they are looking forward to having another successful season before the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

RG Snyman ruled out of the season

RG Snyman’s involvement in Leinster’s 2025–26 season has come to an early end after he sustained a right knee injury following a heavy second-half collision in their loss to Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

The Irish clyub head coach Leo Cullen confirmed Snyman’s injury, indicating that the Springboks star is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

“He’s going to be out for some time. We should have a clearer update next week, but unfortunately, he’ll be sidelined for a while,” Cullen explained.

“This issue is separate from the previous injury to his left knee (ACL). It looks like he could be unavailable for a considerable period.”

When asked whether Snyman might return before the end of the season, Cullen responded: “It would be unlikely.”

Erasmus is yet to react or give update about Snyman's injury, but he would hope the South African lock will return soon and help the team through the 2026 season. The news came after reports confirmed that Aphelele Fassi expected to spend roughly three months on the sidelines due to a shoulder problem.

How long Syman could be out

Snyman may be ruled out for an extended period, potentially spanning several months, if the injury need a surgical intervention for it to be fixed.

A surgery could keep RG out of the Springboks’ July Test window, an update that could come as a bad new for Erasmus, who is hoping all his key players would be available for selection.

South Africa’s mid-year schedule begins with fixtures against England in Johannesburg on 4 July, followed by Scotland in Pretoria on 11 July, and Wales in Durban on 18 July.

The team will then travel to Buenos Aires to face Argentina on 8 August, before taking on the All Blacks in a four-match Rugby Championship showdown across August and September.

Thereafter, the Springboks head to Australia for an away clash against the Wallabies on 27 September. The campaign concludes with the European leg of the Nations Championship, featuring Tests against Italy (7 November), France (13 November), and Ireland (21 November), before wrapping up with the Finals Weekend in London from 27 to 29 November.

Source: Briefly News