A Grade 12 rugby player from Pongola Akademie has suffered a serious brain injury during a school match

The injury has forced him to pause his promising rugby career while undergoing treatment and further tests

Despite the setback, he remains determined to recover and eventually return to the sport he loves

Briefly News spoke exclusively to his father, who shared the family’s emotional journey and hopes for the future

The father of Grade 12 rugby star Jayden Duvenhage from Pongola Akademie in KwaZulu-Natal has shared the heartbreaking story of how a serious brain injury has put his son’s promising rugby career on hold.

Pokola Akademie headboy Jayden Duvenhage suffered a brain injury during a rugby match. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Jayden, the head boy of one of South Africa’s prominent rugby schools, suffered a severe injury during a match against Guard Coast on Saturday, 21 March 2026. He was rushed to the hospital immediately. A devastating update released on Wednesday, 25 March, confirmed that Jayden could be sidelined from rugby for the foreseeable future while awaiting further tests.

Medical reports obtained by Briefly News from the family show that Jayden had an MRI-confirmed brain injury with a clinical history of concussion. He suffered an immediate seizure following impact and a brief loss of consciousness. Doctors confirmed that the injury presented typical features of traumatic brain injury and ruled him out of contact sports for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Jayden Duvenhage’s passion for rugby

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Jayden’s father, Freek Duvenhage, described the moment they received the call.

“We heard it was a very bad game. Jayden got the ball on his way to the try line when a very dangerous tackle came across. According to the referee, he did not see it. Jayden was on the ground, completely out, and he had a seizure,” Freek said.

The family drove five hours to the hospital.

“All you can think of as a parent is to let your child be okay. You pray constantly. The hospital, Lenmed Shifa, was amazing. They ran all the tests and cared for Jayden every minute. Hearing that he had a traumatic brain injury with so much blood on the brain felt like someone had plunged a knife into my heart,” he added.

Jayden Duvenhage during a school rugby match in Pongola. Image; Supplied

Source: Original

Freek spoke about Jayden’s lifelong passion for rugby.

“He grew up with a rugby ball in his hands. This was his last year of school rugby, and he was aiming for Craven Week Sharks. He lives and breathes rugby, on the field and off. After this setback, he now wants to focus on Matric and gradually get himself back on track. We know it will take time.”

Despite the setback, Jayden remains determined.

“We spoke to him yesterday, and he said his dreams are not gone. He wants to undergo further tests in the future and, if all is clear, he wants to make a rugby comeback better and stronger than before. I can see his pain; to have your dreams crushed like that is heartbreaking. As his parents, we cry every day, but we must stay strong for Jayden,” Freek said.

Community support and South African school rugby

Freek expressed his gratitude to the Pongola community and fellow parents for the overwhelming support his family has received.

“We thank South Africans across the country for their unwavering support during this difficult time,” he said.

Jayden is expected to return to school on 8 April, pending medical review.

Rugby remains a very competitive sport in South Africa, with school rugby producing some of the nation’s top talent. KwaZulu-Natal schools, including Hilton College and Maritzburg College, have been breeding grounds for future Springboks.

Ex-Junior Bok secures 3-year deal

Briefly News previously reported that Benetton have secured the services of Sharks fly-half Jean Smith on a three-year contract ahead of the new United Rugby Championship season, bringing the 22-year-old back to familiar surroundings in Treviso.

He previously came through the Benetton academy system while his father, Franco Smith, was based in northern Italy

Source: Briefly News