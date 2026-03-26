A five-year-old boy sat completely alone inside a Nebraska hospital on the day of his heart surgery in 2022, and one doctor noticed

His doctor could not leave that image behind and made a life-changing phone call to her husband that same evening

Beethe rallied her family and colleagues together to make sure all six siblings ended up in safe and loving homes

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A five-year-old boy walked into a children’s hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, in January 2022 for one of the most serious operations a child can face. He did it entirely alone with no parent, no guardian and not a single familiar face in sight. What happened next changed the lives of six children forever.

The good doctor, her husband, True, and True's older sister. Image: CBS News

Source: Youtube

Dr Amy Beethe, a paediatric anaesthesiologist at Children’s Nebraska, found young True sitting by himself in the pre-operative room that day. This story was initially covered by Briefly News sister site, tuko.co.ke.

A face she simply could not forget

Beethe could not shake what she had seen that morning in the ward. True was about to undergo open-heart surgery for hypoplastic right heart syndrome, a rare and severe congenital condition. The procedure lasted seven hours, and for most of that time Beethe found herself thinking about him.

“He was just sitting there all alone,” she later told CBS News. “No adult with him at all.”

That evening she picked up the phone and called her husband Ryan at home. They already had six children between them, but something about True had stayed with her.

“I just said we need to have a talk when I get home and I need you to have an open mind,” she recalled.

Ryan admitted he was hesitant when she first raised the idea of adopting True with him. But the hesitation did not last very long at all.

“We went up and met True in the hospital and it didn’t take long to fall in love with him,” he said. “We knew we needed him in our family.”

Nineteen months after that conversation, the adoption was made official.

Six children, one determined village

True had five siblings, all caught up in the same unstable home situation he had come from. The Beethes could not take all of them in, but Beethe was not willing to leave a single child behind. Her sister and brother-in-law adopted True’s sister, TyLynn, while her sister-in-law’s family welcomed Tyra into their home.

A colleague at the hospital stepped up and adopted Tacari and Malia. When one child remained Beethe turned back to her husband, and that is how True’s older sister Laney also became a Beethe.

The family now has eight children, with three biological and five adopted. Each of True’s siblings landed in a home within the same extended circle, close enough to stay connected to each other.

See the YouTube video below:

More than just a safe home

True’s heart condition remains among the most serious forms of congenital heart disease, and a transplant is expected to be necessary in the future. Dr Jason Cole, the paediatric cardiologist overseeing his care at Children’s Nebraska, said that, “without a successful, loving home life, a patient like True would not be able to survive.”

A picture of young True in 2022 during the medical procedure. Image: CBS News

Source: Youtube

“To even be considered as a viable candidate for a heart transplant, you must be in a stable environment with consistent care.”

That stability is now simply True’s everyday reality. He recently turned 10 and his birthday was full of siblings, laughter and cake.

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Source: Briefly News