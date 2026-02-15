South Africa's president shared a heartwarming interaction with a South African woman at the annual Presidential Golf Challenge (PGC) at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate, in Cape Town

The lady was overjoyed to meet the president of the nation, and she did not try to hide it

People were touched by how the president handled meeting the lady, who was over the moon to see him

President Cyril Ramaphosa went viral for interacting with a citizen while playing golf. A woman was very happy when she was about to meet the president for the first time.

Cyril Ramaphosa was showered with attention from a domestic worker while playing golf. Image: Gulshan Khan / Getty Images /Gozatv / TikTok

The post made online users rave about the president in Melkbosstrand on 13 February 2026. The video of Cyril Ramaphosa mingling with the average person in South Africa sparked discussion about how much support the ANC has.

In a video on TikTok by @gozatv, showed the moment a domestic worker met the president of South Africa. The lady was bouncing out of pure excitement as the president approached her. President Ramaphosa approached her with his arms wide open for a hug, taking a detour on the golf course. She enveloped him in a warm embrace him with both arms when he got closer and she was cheering. Watch the video below:

South Africa touched by president and domestic worker

Many people were amazed that the woman was happy to see the president. Some thought the woman was an example of how much South African citizens love President Cyril Ramaphosa. Read online users' comments below:

The woman supporting Cyril Ramaphosa reminded Mzansi of ANC's power. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Kachy said:

"The way people love Cyril. Yoh President, please do right by us - the country has been patient."

🇿🇦 king Jay Bhubezi 🇿🇦 speculated:

"This is a clear sign that the ANC is not going away sooner than you think. It has a very strong loyal voter base in all nine provinces. For now, we are stuck with it, and we just have to hope things get better."

Vvvvv was moved by the woman's excitement:

"🤣🤣🔥👌🌹🤩🤔I'm also overwhelmed as if I'm the one in there🥰🥰🥰😜🥰😂🤪🤣🤣🥂"

nomondenk supported President Cyril Ramaphosa:

"He's the President. Hate or love him kuyafana. He's the true president, facilitating the needs, not wants 🥰"

Pablo was impressed by Cyril Ramaphosa:

"Oooooh sooo happy sooooo cute👌☺️our President has that thing🤌🏿🤌🏿…ndenza ndeza."

Mr jb wished Cyril Ramaphosa well:

"Wow, that was very good and amazing, Mr President, well done and may the almighty God bless you and keep you safe for us, 🙏🙏🙏:

Gugu enjoyed seeing the President bond with a citizen:

"Oh my gosh 🫂😊 our President is so kind 🖤💚💛 we are the children of the African National Congress ✊🏾"

sonto_9377

"You hate him, love him, he remains our South African president, we salute him."

Madame declared love for Cyril Ramaphosa:

"We love cupcake vele, just wish he wasn’t sometimes so detached from our reality xem."

