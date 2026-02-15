Cyril Ramaphosa's Heartwarming Moment with Overjoyed Domestic Worker Goes Virals
- South Africa's president shared a heartwarming interaction with a South African woman at the annual Presidential Golf Challenge (PGC) at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate, in Cape Town
- The lady was overjoyed to meet the president of the nation, and she did not try to hide it
- People were touched by how the president handled meeting the lady, who was over the moon to see him
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
President Cyril Ramaphosa went viral for interacting with a citizen while playing golf. A woman was very happy when she was about to meet the president for the first time.
The post made online users rave about the president in Melkbosstrand on 13 February 2026. The video of Cyril Ramaphosa mingling with the average person in South Africa sparked discussion about how much support the ANC has.
In a video on TikTok by @gozatv, showed the moment a domestic worker met the president of South Africa. The lady was bouncing out of pure excitement as the president approached her. President Ramaphosa approached her with his arms wide open for a hug, taking a detour on the golf course. She enveloped him in a warm embrace him with both arms when he got closer and she was cheering. Watch the video below:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
South Africa touched by president and domestic worker
Many people were amazed that the woman was happy to see the president. Some thought the woman was an example of how much South African citizens love President Cyril Ramaphosa. Read online users' comments below:
Kachy said:
"The way people love Cyril. Yoh President, please do right by us - the country has been patient."
🇿🇦 king Jay Bhubezi 🇿🇦 speculated:
"This is a clear sign that the ANC is not going away sooner than you think. It has a very strong loyal voter base in all nine provinces. For now, we are stuck with it, and we just have to hope things get better."
Vvvvv was moved by the woman's excitement:
"🤣🤣🔥👌🌹🤩🤔I'm also overwhelmed as if I'm the one in there🥰🥰🥰😜🥰😂🤪🤣🤣🥂"
nomondenk supported President Cyril Ramaphosa:
"He's the President. Hate or love him kuyafana. He's the true president, facilitating the needs, not wants 🥰"
Pablo was impressed by Cyril Ramaphosa:
"Oooooh sooo happy sooooo cute👌☺️our President has that thing🤌🏿🤌🏿…ndenza ndeza."
Mr jb wished Cyril Ramaphosa well:
"Wow, that was very good and amazing, Mr President, well done and may the almighty God bless you and keep you safe for us, 🙏🙏🙏:
Gugu enjoyed seeing the President bond with a citizen:
"Oh my gosh 🫂😊 our President is so kind 🖤💚💛 we are the children of the African National Congress ✊🏾"
sonto_9377
"You hate him, love him, he remains our South African president, we salute him."
Madame declared love for Cyril Ramaphosa:
"We love cupcake vele, just wish he wasn’t sometimes so detached from our reality xem."
Other Briefly News stories about domestic wokers
- People enjoyed watching a domestic worker who learned how to swim in a TikTok video.
- Online users were amused by a domestic worker who reacted to seeing her boss clean the kitchen.
- A video of a woman complaining about the way her domestic worker dried the laundry became a viral moment.
- A video compilation of Malcom and his domestic worker sis Thembi, warmed many hearts on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za