Employer Celebrates Domestic Worker Learning to Swim in TikTok Video
- A woman posted a heartwarming video of her domestic worker learning a new skill
- The lady showed she was invested in helping her employee get life exposure
- The video highlighted the benefits of a healthy working environment
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
A woman posted a video that made South Africans appreciate that she is a good employer. The lady has a helper whom she helped acquire a new skill using her swimming pool.
The video of the employer and the employee sparked discussions about the importance of swimming skills. The video of the domestic worker's swimming lesson, posted on 12 February 2026, spread joy among TikTok users.
In a TikTok video, a woman @pulane.zianah.mok posted that she was teaching her helper how to swim. The lady showed the domestic worker successfully floating and kicking her legs, moving across the swimming pool. When she reached the other end, she cheered, and her employer celebrated her swim. Watch the video of the woman below:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
South Africa applauds domestic worker
People thought that the domestic worker learning to swim was impressive. Many applauded the woman for equipping the helper with a survival skill. Online users were raving about the bond between them. Read people's comments below:
issabel was inspired to learn to swim:
"I wish I could, but they said I'm not allowed to get inside the pool until the baby falls in. Luckily, the gardener was there, don't know what was going to happen."
Officerbae complimented the lady's swimming progress:
"She is coming allright you have a good heart madam may God bless you 🙏 "
t was moved by the woman's bond with her helper:
"Her laughter🥰🥰it's beautiful, she's very grateful for what you're doing for her."
Nellie Read applauded the woman's swimming:
"This is beautiful 🥰. I smiled from my heart. She was so joyful and proud. Bless you for allowing her the opportunity 🥰"
teedee20212 related to the woman's joy when she swam:
"Oh mommy, I'm so happy for her. I understand her excitement 😂🤣. I'm on my third month since I started learning, and everything I get right gets me this excited 😊 ❤️"
Porsche envied the lady's swimming:
"Mina I don’t move and just drown 🥺what am I doing wrong 😂"
Moodie was touched by the videoof the helper swimming:
"Oh yhini you healed a lil girlie in there… Such an essential skill to have as a nanny too ❤️❤️❤️❤️may God bless you mama."
SunshineZee gushed over the helper's progress:
"She's so happy and excited 🥰👌"
Other Briefly News stories about domestic workers
- A domestic worker rescued her boss's child from drowning in a swimming pool even though she could not swim.
- Online users were amused by a helper's face-off with a monkey in a TikTok video.
- TikTok viewers were amused by a domestic worker's skit after getting rotten food from her employer.
- A woman called out her domestic worker for leaving laundry on the ground.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za