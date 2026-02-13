Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Employer Celebrates Domestic Worker Learning to Swim in TikTok Video
People

Employer Celebrates Domestic Worker Learning to Swim in TikTok Video

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A woman posted a heartwarming video of her domestic worker learning a new skill
  • The lady showed she was invested in helping her employee get life exposure
  • The video highlighted the benefits of a healthy working environment

A woman posted a video that made South Africans appreciate that she is a good employer. The lady has a helper whom she helped acquire a new skill using her swimming pool.

Domestic worker makes progress with swimming lessons
A domestic worker showed off her progress with swimming lessons in a TikTok video. Image: @pulane.zianah.mok
Source: TikTok

The video of the employer and the employee sparked discussions about the importance of swimming skills. The video of the domestic worker's swimming lesson, posted on 12 February 2026, spread joy among TikTok users.

In a TikTok video, a woman @pulane.zianah.mok posted that she was teaching her helper how to swim. The lady showed the domestic worker successfully floating and kicking her legs, moving across the swimming pool. When she reached the other end, she cheered, and her employer celebrated her swim. Watch the video of the woman below:

South Africa applauds domestic worker

People thought that the domestic worker learning to swim was impressive. Many applauded the woman for equipping the helper with a survival skill. Online users were raving about the bond between them. Read people's comments below:

People were motivated to sharpen their swimming skills
People admired the lady for learning to swim. Image: FatCamera
Source: UGC

issabel was inspired to learn to swim:

"I wish I could, but they said I'm not allowed to get inside the pool until the baby falls in. Luckily, the gardener was there, don't know what was going to happen."

Officerbae complimented the lady's swimming progress:

"She is coming allright you have a good heart madam may God bless you 🙏 "

t was moved by the woman's bond with her helper:

"Her laughter🥰🥰it's beautiful, she's very grateful for what you're doing for her."

Nellie Read applauded the woman's swimming:

"This is beautiful 🥰. I smiled from my heart. She was so joyful and proud. Bless you for allowing her the opportunity 🥰"

teedee20212 related to the woman's joy when she swam:

"Oh mommy, I'm so happy for her. I understand her excitement 😂🤣. I'm on my third month since I started learning, and everything I get right gets me this excited 😊 ❤️"

Porsche envied the lady's swimming:

"Mina I don’t move and just drown 🥺what am I doing wrong 😂"

Moodie was touched by the videoof the helper swimming:

"Oh yhini you healed a lil girlie in there… Such an essential skill to have as a nanny too ❤️❤️❤️❤️may God bless you mama."

SunshineZee gushed over the helper's progress:

"She's so happy and excited 🥰👌"

Other Briefly News stories about domestic workers

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

