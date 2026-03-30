Caster Semenya has publicly voiced strong criticism of recent Olympic policy changes, bringing renewed attention to the debate around gender eligibility in sport

The IOC’s latest stance has sparked widespread discussion, raising questions about fairness, inclusion, and how elite women’s competitions will be regulated moving forward

The controversy has divided opinion among athletes and the public, with differing views emerging on how sporting bodies should balance science, rights, and competition integrity

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Caster Semenya has come down with strong words against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry following a recent ruling from the body.

Caster Semenya (R) and her legal representative Patrick Brancher (L) conduct a press conference in Johannesburg, on February 9, 2024. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

Semenya, a two-time Olympic champion runner, won the Olympic 800m title twice and the world title three times. She has been sidelined from running since World Athletics implemented rules in 2019 restricting testosterone levels for track events from 400m up to the mile.

In July 2025, she won an appeal after it was ruled that she had been denied the right to a fair trial by the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, following her earlier loss in a 2023 appeal that upheld restrictions preventing her from competing.

On Sunday, 29 March 2026, she expressed dismay at the IOC’s decision to ban transgender women athletes from competing at the Olympics. She reacted with clear frustration towards Coventry, who is Zimbabwean and a former swimmer. The decision was announced in a 10-page policy document on Thursday, 26 March, and is set to take effect from the Los Angeles Olympics in July 2028.

Semenya responds to IOC transgender ban and genetics debate

Semenya said that, as a leader, Coventry, being African, should understand how Africans view genetics and fairness in sport.

“Personally, for her as a leader, she’s an African. I’m sure she understands how we, as Africans, are coming from the Global South. You cannot control genetics,” Semenya said during a press conference held after a women’s race in Cape Town. The event was organised to celebrate female strength, unity, and community support.

She further added:

“Obviously, if you say the science, because we talk about science here, if the science is clear, show us who decided and do not dress that as a lie. We know because we have seen it. If we were to answer or confront Kirsty, that is how we are going to respond, and we will respond strongly because it affects women.”

In its defence, the IOC stated that the decision is not retroactive and does not apply at grassroots level.

Watch the Semenya press conference below:

South Africans react to IOC

South Africans also weighed in on the matter, with some supporting Semenya’s stance and others backing the IOC’s position on fairness in competition.

@molekoa43987:

“Caster Semenya’s anger is understandable, but the IOC says its ruling is about fairness, not discrimination. Elite women’s sport depends on clear boundaries to protect competition, safety, and opportunity, even when those decisions are deeply uncomfortable.”

@Galaxy_Keyboard:

“Trans athletes and biological differences are not the same. Rules should reflect that. Support fair competition, but do not punish women for biology they did not choose.”

@JacquesMaree73:

“Absolutely ridiculous and makes no sense. The only reason this measure is necessary is because women’s sports have been invaded and compromised by athletes who are not women. If that had not happened, no one would even be talking about bans and tests.”

Caster Semenya competes in the Women's 5000m heats on day six of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 20, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Image: Andy Lyons

Source: Getty Images

Olympic cyclist faces backlash post after wife’s death

Briefly News previously reported that a former Olympic champion who killed his wife in a hit-and-run incident has come under fire over a controversial social media post.

He received a 17-month suspended sentence in 2025 following the 2023 car incident that led to the death of his wife, Melissa Hoskins, also an Olympic cyclist.

Source: Briefly News