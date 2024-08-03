Caster Semenya's name was trending on X amid the uproar over Algerian fighter Imane Khelif's performance at an Olympic boxing match

South African athlete Casta Semenya was embroiled in a legal battle in 2019 to compete in the Olympics due to debate about her gender

Imane Khelif was also recently referred to as a transwoman, and it was later rectified that she was a biological woman with higher levels of testosterone

Imane Khelif's reminded netizens of South African athlete Caster Semenya. The 800m Olympic medalist was barred from competing when she did not follow the International Association of Athletics Federation's (IAAF) new rules to forcibly lower her testosterone.

Caster Semenya's past ban by IAAF was fresh on SA's mind when the Olympics defended Algerian fighter Imane Khelif from speculation that she's a transwoman. Image: Richard Pelham / Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

Imane Khelif recently had a boxing match against Italian fighter Angela Carini. The reaction to Imane Khelif's win revived Caster Semenya's past clash with the IAAF.

Caster Semenya compared to Algerian athlete at Olympics

Imane Khelif's home country of Algeria spoke out to clarify that the athlete was a biological woman. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) then released the statement that the two athletes have been competing in the women's category for many years.

A netizen was reminded of Caster Semenya, claiming that she did not receive any support from authorities. According to SowetanLIVE, the government footed a R25 million bill for Caster to face the International Association of Athletics Federations in court.

SA reflects on Caster Semenya

People share their two cents on how Caster was treated. Online netizens thought leaders let her down.

@lungie_klaas said:

"This energy shown in this statement by IOC is exactly what they should have issued in the protection of the rights of Caster when they were targetted by World Athletics."

@dewaldj wrote:

"They did our Caster dirty."

@JerryVanLamola commented:

"Msholozi never said anything but we are told he looks after black people."

@njaps12 complained:

"They are good at fighting for foreigners, but they always fail South Africans everyday."

Mzansi supports athlete Caster Semenya

Briefly News previously reported that South African athlete Caster Semenya hopes for good news as the European Court of Human Rights begins the hearing regarding her testosterone levels.

The 33-year-old, who previously won a discrimination case, is awaiting the final verdict of the hearing, which began on Wednesday, 15 May 2024.

Semenya's hearing begins on Wednesday, 15 May 2024, as confirmed by a tweet.

