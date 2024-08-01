More controversy trailed the Paris 2024 Olympic Games due to a contentious boxing match on Thursday, 1 August

The match pitted Italian female boxer Angela Carini against Algerian fighter Imane Khelif, a biological male

Carini called time to the brief bout inside 45 seconds after sustaining two brutal punches to the face

Italian female boxer Angela Carini was forced to fight Algerian fighter, Imane Khelif, a biological male, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Images: @LifeInFax and @OliLondonTV

Source: Twitter

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games have been mired in one controversy after another.

And there seems to be no letting up as another incident on Thursday, 1 August, ensured the spectacle would be marred by further negative commentary.

Female boxer quits bout

The international multi-sport flagship event kicked off on Friday, 26 July and concludes on Sunday, 11 August.

However, various controversies followed in the first seven days, starting with the opening ceremony — much to the ire of the Christian establishment.

Featuring dancers, LGBTQ icons and drag artists, many argued the tableau entitled "Festivité" was a blasphemous parody of The Last Supper.

Human rights issues, the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to allow Israel to participate amid the war with Hamas war, and Russian and Belarusian athletes' involvement in the Games as neutrals, also against the backdrop of the Russo-Ukrainian War, add to the loud fiasco.

Further tipping the scales unfavourably was the strange scenario in which a female boxer stepped into the ring to face a biological male boxer.

Italian female boxer Angela Carini was reportedly forced to go toe-to-toe against Algerian fighter Imane Khelif.

Their match at the North Paris Arena ended as quickly as it started when a visibly upset and teary Carini quit 45 seconds into the exchange.

Carini revealed that she had thrown in the towel due to the two punches she sustained, which she described afterwards as the hardest she had ever taken.

Khelif is one of two boxers competing at the Games despite being disqualified from the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in India in March 2023 for failing testosterone and gender eligibility tests, The Guardian reported.

Widespread criticism fired at IOC

The incident sparked widespread outrage online, with many social media users expressing strong opposition to the inclusion of biological males in women's sports categories, citing fairness and safety concerns.

Some called for boycotts and legal action against the IOC, criticising the sports governing body for green-lighting the match.

Briefly News looks at some of the reactions to the controversial match.

@floridanow1 wrote:

"The Olympics are shameful [for] allowing men into [female] boxing. Do they not understand the strength difference? Boycott these frauds."

@FirstNameJ0hn said:

"Imagine your daughter training her whole life to go to the Olympics one day, and has to fight a man when she gets there."

@GetOnTap reacted:

"The people who allowed this should have to step into the ring vs Tyson."

