SA runner Luxolo Adams is feeling hard done by Athletics SA's decision to drop him in favour of Wayde van Niekerk

Adams announced seeking legal advice after publishing a statement responding to the development on his Instagram

The 200m specialist, vowing to take a strong stand against ASA, detailed the mental health battle he had since incurred

SA athletics is in turmoil after 200m runner Luxolo Adams' withdrawal from the Olympics team. Images: @luxolo_adams and @waydedreamer

Drama is brewing in South African athletics as sprint sensation Luxolo Adams prepares to legally take on Athletic SA (ASA) over his drop in favour of 400m record-holder Wayde van Niekerk.

The 200m specialist headed to Instagram to publish a statement about the supposed treatment he had suffered.

Luxolo Adams eyeing legal action

He expressed his stance that the governing body for athletics had unfairly handled him, which subsequently impacted his mental health.

“I am currently pursuing legal action on an urgent basis to stop ASA from removing me from the team after I qualified and for the [body] to be transparent and consistent in their selection criterion and processes,” he said.

“This decision has been incredibly disheartening, especially considering the journey I have undertaken and the mental and physical challenges I have faced,” Adams said.

TimeLIVE reported that Adams wouldn’t be the first South African athlete to take his case before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to pursue his spot on the team if he did so.

The 2024 eventing rider team member, Alex Peternell, did so four instalments back and won to get into team SA for the 2012 London Olympics.

Briefly News understands that ASA's move to rope in van Niekerk over Adams is to maximise the 4x400m and 4x100m relay teams' medal potential.

The subsequent move to persuade the SA Olympics gold medallist to switch from his preferred discipline to take Adams’ spot means that should the former win his spot back, further participation from van Niekerk, who turns 32 in two days, will cease after he agreed to drop the event in good faith.

SA athletics fans have say

Adams' mentions erupted after his explosive post, which received nearly 1000 likes in the one day since its publication and drew reactions from athletics fans.

Briefly News looks at some of the colourful commentary.

@oscar.ozzy wrote:

"This has happened to me. They took me out of the team [a] few days before departure to Tokyo, while I was at the camp preparing. There's too much favouritism, and they [are] shutting our dreams into pieces ... It’s heartbreaking."

@vincent_racewalker said

"@luxolo_adams, champ, I am so sorry to learn of this. Power to you, bro."

@daisy_myburgh chimed:

"SA is behind you! This is so confusing now. [Has] Wayde has been moved from 400 to 200?"

