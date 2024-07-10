Marc Cucurella suffered negative jeers from fans at the stadium during Spain's semi-final clash against France at Euro 2024

The Chelsea left-back has been a starter for the Spanish national team since the start of the competition in Germany

The actions by some set of fans against Cucurella at the stadium sparked reactions from netizens on social media

Chelsea defender, Marc Cucurella, is having a fantastic outing at the 2024 UEFA European Championship in Germany but was booed by fans in Spain's win over France on Tuesday evening.

The former Barcelona full-back has been one of the surprise performers at the Euro 2024 and has started five out of six of Spain's games in the competition thus far.

The Chelsea star was a starter as La Roja booked a place in the tournament's final after defeating Kylian Mbappe-led France 2-1 in the semi-final at Allianz Arena.

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella was booed by fans during Spain's semi-final clash against France at the Euro 2024 on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Photo: Marcio Machado/Stefan Matzke.

Why Cucurella was booed by fans against France

Some fans at the stadium jeered Cucurella negatively, and most viewers outside the arena believed France supporters were guilty of such actions.

According to a report by Metro, the Spanish international was booed by German fans present at the stadium.

They were venting their anger over the referee's decision not to punish him for handling the ball in his 18-yard box in the host nation's defeat against La Roja in the quarter-final.

After the game, UEFA confirmed that Anthony Taylor's decision was correct because the former Brighton star's hand was in a natural position when the ball hit it.

Fans react to Cucurella's boos against France

Boos from German neutrals at Cucurella during the semi-final clash between Spain and France drew several reactions from football lovers on social media.

Christopher Riordan commented on German fans booing Cucurella:

"Marc Cucurella was trying to move his hand away; it certainly wasn't deliberate, so booing him is not cool. It wasn't controversial. Rules - Arm close to the side, pointing predominantly down/vertically, and/or a position behind the line of the body."

Sir Joe shared his views on German supporters' actions:

"A player handles the ball, the officials, who's duty it is to either penalize or let it go, let it go. And the fans are booing the player. Is it not the officials that you should boo?"

MsRedMali commented:

"The German neutrals can do what they want and have every right to! Marc needs to focus, or the boos will get the better of him."

dyk_footballng said:

"Marc Cucurella was booed throughout the game by German fans because of the handball that wasn't given against Germany in the quarter-final. That was so unfair to him, but he had the last laugh. He is going to probably be lifting the trophy in front of them."

Maxe agrees with German fans on booing Cucurella:

"I absolutely love that the Germans in the stadium are still booing Cucurella even if he wasn't the one that made the horrible ref decision, 98/100 times that would give them a pen, but fair enough I'd do the same."

