Kylian Mbappe has commented on his performance at the 2024 UEFA European Championship after France vs Spain tie

The Real Madrid new signing was unable to lead the 2018 World Cup Champions to victory against Luis de la Fuente's side

The honest submission by the former Paris Saint-Germain forward stirred different reactions from football lovers on social media

Real Madrid's new signing, Kylian Mbappe, has made an honest confession about his performance at the 2024 UEFA European Championship after France was knocked out by Spain in the semi-final on Tuesday, July 9.

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward couldn't power the French national team to the final after two quick goals from Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo cancelled Randall Kolo Muani's lead for Les Bleus.

Kylian Mbappe makes honest confession about his performance at Euro 2024 after France were knocked out by Spain. Photo credit: James Gill

Kylian Mbappe on performance at Euro 2024

According to a tweet by popular Italian Journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe spoke about his performances at the Euros after the match against La Roja at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

"In football, you're good or not good. I wasn't good," he said.

"My Euro was a failure. I wanted to be the European champion. I will now go on holiday; I will rest well, it will do me a lot of good, and then I will get ready to start a new life. There's a lot to do."

According to BBC Sports, the French international scored just one goal in five appearances at the Euro 2024.

Fans react to Mbappe's honest confession

Mbappe's submission about his performance at the European championship in Germany stirred different reactions from fans on social media.

This was the first match the Real Madrid forward played without a protective mask after breaking his nose in France's win over Austria in the group stage.

EdmundOris believes his mentality will be good for Real Madrid:

"This could be good for Real Madrid because he'd be going with the mindset that he has A LOT to prove, especially after this horrible EURO performance."

Brilliantbusi is hopeful for Mbappe's resurgence next season:

"Even good players have off days. See you next season, Mbappe."

Blessed Odoba is glad that Mbappe was honest:

"The good thing is he accepted his poor performance."

AlexMUFC18 believes he had a better game without the mask:

"At least he was honest, but I thought he played a lot better today. Taking that mask off has given him his freedom back."

Mpiredivine said:

"Glad he was honest with himself. That's the right mentality and energy to make progress. Can't wait for Mbappe to start life in Real Madrid; his best is surely ahead of him."

Mbappe’s new mask shows his French pride

Briefly News earlier reported that Mbappe showed off his flashy style by donning a French flag-inspired mask during training ahead of the Netherlands' clash in the group stage.

The 25-year-old needed a protective mask due to his nose injury against Austria in France's opening game at the Euros.

