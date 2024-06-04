French superstar Kylian Mbappe has officially signed with Real Madrid after ending his four-year stay at Paris Saint Germain

The 25-year-old World Cup winner signed for the newly crowned UEFA Champions League winners as a free agent

Football lovers took to social media to congratulate Mbappe on securing his long-awaited move to Real Madrid

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Kylian Mbappe has left Paris Saint Germain for his dream club Real Madrid. Image: Xavier Laine

Source: Getty Images

Spanish giant Real Madrid has announced the signing of French superstar Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris Saint Germain.

The 25-year-old will reportedly wear the number nine jersey for the club, who beat defending UEFA Champions League champions Manchester City on their way to winning the title.

Kylian Mbappe is excited

Mbappe speaks about his move to Madrid on his Twitter (X) account:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Speaking via his Twitter (X) account, Mbappe said he is excited to wear the famous white jersey and have the chance to emulate his idol and goal machine, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe said:

"Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can't wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support."

Fans congratulated Mbappe

Football fans took to social media to congratulate Mbappe on finally landing his dream move, and they predicted that the 2018 World Cup winner would be a star in Spain.

Boboy Calimbo is a Madrid fan:

"Hala Madrid."

Richl Kyler Eulogio is proud of Mbappe:

"Living his dream."

Mike Pizarra says Madrid will be a force:

"Europe is shaking."

Paviter Singh Jalaf applauds the move:

"Well, that's a good move."

Welvin Punay backs Mbappe:

"RIP to every club in La Liga."

Mzansi music producer Mbo shows his love for Real Madrid

As reported by Briefly News, Mzansi media personality DJ Oscar MBo celebrated Real Madrid's semi-final victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday, 8 May 2024.

The music producer and podcast host shared a picture of him wearing a Real sweater while celebrating the dramatic 2-1 victory.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News