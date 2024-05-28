Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to finish as top scorer in four countries after he topped the charts in the Saudi Pro League

The 39-year-old finished as the top goal scorer in Saudi Arabia with 35 goals, while his side Al Nassr finished 14 points behind champions Al Hilal

Local football fans took to social media to show their admiration for the player who has starred for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo achieved another record after finishing as the top goal scorer in the Saudi Pro League. Image: Yasser Bakhsh

Source: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo added another accolade to his astonishing career after becoming the first player to finish as top scorer in four countries.

The Portuguese forward top-scored with 35 goals this season, including a hat trick against Pitso Mosimane's Abha FC side, as Al Nassr finished 14 points behind champion Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo bags another record

Watch Ronalo acknowledge his record in the video below:

The Saudi Arabian achievement follows similar awards in England, Spain, and Italy, while the 39-year-old is also the all-time leading scorer in international football, with 128 goals.

Ronaldo, who had two stints at Manchester United, also scored a world record tally of 66 hattricks during his career.

Mzansi applauds Ronaldo

Local football fans took to social media to call Ronaldo the GOAT (greatest of all time) and wished the football superstar a happy birthday in February.

Mizanur Rahman Rupok is an admirer:

"Honestly, I've run out of words to describe this man!! He made me generate a love for football. I started watching football because of him."

David Jeffery says Ronaldo must be cherished:

"It'll be a long time until there's another one like him."

Faisal Kabir is a fan:

"The true definition of determination and commitment."

United ZONE respects Ronaldo:

"What a player! What a man! Massive respect for the GOAT."

Festus Mbah is not a fan:

"Overrated tap-in merchant."

Ken Heaven rates Ronaldo:

"Legend and GOAT."

Bernard Bernardo praised Ronaldo:

"GOAT, siuuuuuuu."

Chanda Chengo Jr. is impressed:

"I'm not a Ronaldo fan, but this is very impressive. Congrats to him!"

Esoteric Bafsheba Bafokeng predicts more success:

"Our hero CR7 will win a world cup in the USA, then he will be the real GOAT. Haters will be silent forever."

Siyakha Moshi congratulated Ronaldo:

"I'm a Messi fan, but you are a great soccer player. Congratulations on your achievements, Good Sir."

Source: Briefly News