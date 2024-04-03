Football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick as Al-Nassr beat Pitso Mosimane's Abha FC side 8-0 in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Mosimane's side sits 17th on the log after the massive defeat as the South African coach faces an uncertain future in Saudi Arabia

Local football fans think Mosimane should return home after Ronaldo led Al-Nassr to the 8-0 victory over Abha FC

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick as Al-Nassr beat Pitso Mosimane's Abha FC side 8-0. Image: Yasser Bakhsh / Karim Jaffar

Decorated South African coach Pitso Mosimane picks up an unwanted highlight after his Abha FC side suffered an 8-0 defeat to Al-Nassr on Tuesday, 2 April 2024.

The defeat was the largest loss of Mosimane's career, while Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 65th career hat-trick during Al-Nassr's victory.

Pitso Mosimane takes full responsibility

Al-Nassr celebrated Ronaldo's hat trick via their Twitter (X) page:

Mosimane, who was expecting a test from Ronaldo and co, said his team made too many mistakes.

According to Soccer Laduma, Mosimane, said:

"I bear full responsibility. We must accept the loss after committing many mistakes, and we learn from this harsh lesson."

During his time as Abha FC coach, Mosimane won his first match in March after a 2-0 victory over Al-Tai.

Fans react to Mosimane's heavy defeat

Football fans took to social media to react to Abha FC's 8-0 defeat, with many saying the coach was outclassed by Rondalo's Al-Nassr side.

Mat Mahuma was glad Pitso lost:

"I love Ronaldo but I'm not happy for the way they humiliated Pitso."

Gcobani Dyosi thinks Mosimane can learn from the defeat:

"Hard luck, Pitso. I am sure playing against a player of Ronaldo's calibre taught you and your players a very good lesson."

Fhatuwani Khumela says the defeat is part of football:

"You Win some and lose some, Sir Pitso Mosimane. Even Cristiano is failing so badly to win World Cup Trophy."

Thabo Selahle thinks Mosimane is overrated:

"Sundowns and Al Ahly made you think you are a good coach. Look now. Come back home before it's too late."

Maitele Lesley Mudogwa says the coach must return to Mzansi:

"Pitso, come back home. There is a team in Johannesburg. We need you."

