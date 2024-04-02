Pitso Mosimane's Abha FC side will face Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the Al-Nassr stars in a Saudi Pro League match on Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Abha FC are 17th on the log as they fight to prevent relegation, while Ronaldo is in good scoring form with 26 goals this season

Local fans back Mosimane to save Abha FC from relegation despite the team only winning two of their last five matches

Pitso Mosimane will face Cristiano Ronaldo in Abha FC's Saudi Pro League match on Tuesday, 2 April 2024. Image: Yasser Bakhsh / AFP

Abha FC coach Pitso Mosimane will face a significant test in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo when his side faces Al-Nassr FC in a Saudi Pro League match on Tuesday, 2 April 2024.

Mosimane's Abha FC side are fighting relegation as they sit second-last on the log after only two victories in their last five league matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in good scoring form

Abha FC confirmed the league fixture against Al-Nassr FC on their Twitter (X) page:

While Mosimane, who was recently awarded an honrary doctorate from the University of Johannesburg, is fighting to stay in the league, Ronaldo has been in good form after he scored 26 goals in 23 games.

The second-placed Al-Nassr FC will be a tough fixture for Mosimane, who earlier this season got under the skin of Al-Ettifaq coach Steven Gerrard during a 3-0 loss.

Fans wish Mosimane the best of luck

The Tuesday match will be seen as a must-win for Mosimane, and local fans have backed the coach to pull off a major upset.

Petrus Mandla wished Mosimane luck:

"Good luck, Pitso and your team, Abha."

Nkosinathi Gqibitole does not think Abha FC will do well:

"Sending them straight to relegation."

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins backed Mosimane:

"Good luck, Jingles."

Loyiso Nyosi Joni thinks Ronaldo will be the star:

"Another Hattrick for Ronaldo."

Strait Talker admired Mosimane:

"At the end of this season, his report will read 'Pitso remains the only South African coach to have played against both Messi and Ronaldo'."

Letlhogonolo Mose wants Pitso to do well:

"I really hope that Pitso will help that team to survive relegation. This will raise his profile in the Saudi Pro League and increase his earnings should he sign for a club sitting in mid-table."

Senior Selecao thinks Mosimane can save Abha FC:

"But, I'm sure they'll survive. Pitso knows what he's doing."

Abram Rakumako says Mosimane is the man for the job:

"He will survive no matter what. In Pitso Jingles Mosimane, I truly trust he will survive relegation."

Igwe Masabs Sp was pessimistic:

"Sorry for Pitso, but he's not saving them this time."

Isaac Sadiki thinks Mosimane was better in the PSL:

"Pitso Mosimane is nothing without Sundowns. Everywhere he goes, he gets fired since leaving Sundowns."

Pitso Mosimane praises Bafana midfielder Themba Zwane

As reported by Briefly News, Pitso Mosimane recently jumped on the bandwagon to praise Bafana midfielder Themba Zwane.

Mosimane said Zwane is a joy to watch after the midfielder surpassed Doctor Khumalo's scoring record with a brace against Algeria on Tuesday, 26 March 2024.

