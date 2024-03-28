Saudi Arabia-based coach Pitso Mosimane showed appreciation for Bafana midfielder Themba Zwane via a post on his Twitter (X) page

Mosimane said the 34-year-old midfielder is a joy to watch and a true leader both on and off the field

Fans say Zwane will never be replaced, while they also thanked Mosimane for showing his appreciation for the player

Coach Pitso Mosimane is a big fan of Bafana midfielder Thema Zwane. Image: Angel Martinez / Fadel Senna

Source: Getty Images

Abha FC coach Pitso Mosimane has joined in with the rest of South Africa to show his admiration for Bafana midfielder Themba Zwane.

Zwane surpassed Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo with a brace against Algeria on Tuesday, 26 March 2024, drawing praise from Mosimane.

Pitso Mosimane is a fan of Themba Zwane

Mosimane, who recently received an honorary doctorate from the University of Technology, took to his Twitter (X) account to show his appreciation for Zwane.

Mosimane said:

"No arguments with the coaches, but has an opinion. He keeps the dressing room quiet and focused, exhibits unselfish behaviour and cares about the team. Does not like anybody who dims his light. Always laughing but an introvert."

Mosimane shows his respect for Zwane in the tweet below:

Zwane is a leader

Mosimane added that the 34-year-old Zwane is an essential member of the Bafana team and fans should appreciate his abilities.

"You have to give him respect and appreciate his talent. Just tell him to dance and ski on the pitch and sit back. You will enjoy it. Leader!"

Since his stellar performances in the Afcon and the outstanding display against Algeria, fans have had nothing but good things to say about Zwane.

Knowlie Wale Bucs said Zwane is irreplaceable:

"It will take us a long time to have another version of Zwane."

Brian Thabo Ngobeni likened Zwane to French legend Zidane:

"A hard to get skillful player, but always reminds me of Zinedine Zidane."

Himina Kulan says the 34-year-old has it all:

"He has all the football brains you need in a midfielder."

MaNgunezi Singelo MaGcwabe says age is nothing but a number:

"Class is permanent."

Thap Thapelo thanked Mosimane for his words:

"Dankie, Dr Pitso."

