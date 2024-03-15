Abha FC coach Pitso Mosimane attempted to break the mental state of Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq side during their 3-0 loss over the weekend, the England legend says

Mosimane tops the shortlist of managers, which includes foreign options, wanted by Kaizer Chiefs to replace caretaker boss Cavin Johnson next season

Former Amakhosi defender Dominic Isaacs believes Kaizer Chiefs players should take it upon themselves to improve results instead of hiring an expensive coach

Kaizer Chiefs are targetting Pitso Mosimane after he tried to break the spirits of Al Ettifaq, said English coach Steven Gerrard.

Kaizer Chiefs' number one managerial target, Pitso Mosimane, suffered his second loss in his fourth match as boss of Saudi Pro League side Abha FC.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor had to stand on the sidelines and watch his side lose 3-0 to Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq side over the weekend during a Saudi Pro League encounter.

Pitso Mosimane rubs Steven Gerrard the wrong way

While the Liverpool legend walked away with three points, the Englishman did not have high reviews for Mosimane, who is as manager of Abha FC.

According to The South African, Gerrard said Abha FC tried to get into his side's heads despite Moussa Dembele’s brace earning the 3-0 win.

“The opponent tried to provoke us by wasting time, but our mental state was strong. No one can stop Moussa Dembele from scoring goals. Winning is an important step; we must continue working and remain humble in order to achieve our goals.”

Players need to give their all for Kaizer Chiefs

Mosimane is currently on a four-month contract at Abha FC. Chiefs have placed him on top of the list, which includes current Sundowns senior coach Manqoba Mngqithi, to become their new coach next season.

Since taking over at the Saudi Arabian club, Mosimane has only won one match while overseeing two losses and a draw.

Former Amakhosi defender Dominic Issacs believes hiring a high-profile coach to replace current caretaker Cavin Johnson will not bring success to the Soweto club.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Isaacs said:

"Not even Pep [Guardiola] or José [Mourinho] can change things at Chiefs instantly now. It's the players who should change the approach. They should give all that they have for the team and start scoring goals to win games.”

Foreign options prove to be a costly error for Amakhosi

Names on the list headed by Mosimane include former Real Madrid coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Brazilian mentor Alexandre Gallo.

"So, why bring in coaches who will be expensive for nothing? Let's forget any of those three foreigners and concentrate on what the problem is. I don't think the problem is with the coaching staff at all. There is something beyond just playing that needs to be sorted out to bring things to normal again.”

Fans back Mosimane's tactics

Mzansi football fans took to social media to show their support for Mosimane resorting to time-wasting tactics during Abha FC's weekend loss.

Mondli Mkhwa said the tactic was necessary:

"I'd rather do that dirty nton nton when I see the opposition team is scoring nonstop and I don't want to be humiliated."

Nthato Tlhapi gave the celebrated coach a new nickname:

"Pitso 'Jingles Park the Bus' Mosimane."

Mxolisi Ngongoma wishes Mosimane could turn his short-term contract into a longer stay.

"Pitso is a go-getter. I really want him in that league next season. There are top names (coaches and players) in that league and our own Pitso is there."

Mpapisane Josiah Madiba linked Pitso to Portugal coach Mourinho:

"He want results and he will get them.... our very own Mourinho."

Mosimane pockets big money after winning Al Ahli Jeddah case

As reported by Briefly News, Mosimane previously triumphed in Saudi Arabia after a stint at Al Ahli Jeddah ended in him getting a R22 million payout for contract violations.

Mosimane claimed the club breached the terms of their agreement after he failed to receive five months' salary and had his contract terminated.

