Pitso Mosimane won his case against Al Ahli Jeddah, after the international football body, FIFA ruled in his favour

FIFA ordered Al Ahli to pay Mosimane over R22 million, including outstanding salaries, bonuses, and compensation for breach of contract

Mosimane accused Al Ahli of not paying salaries and terminating his contract unfairly

South Africa's football legend Pitso Mosimane will be smiling all the way to the bank after winning his case against his former team Ak Ahli Jeddah from Saudi Arabia.

Pitso Mosimane has won his case against his former club Al Ahli Jeddah. Image: @Angel Martinez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

FIFA rules in Mosimane's favour

Pitso Mosimane took his former team Al Ahli Jeddah to the FIFA authorities after allegedly not receiving his salary for five months and also having his contract terminated. The coach accused the club of breaching the terms of their agreement which was to hire him for another season if he helped their team move up the league.

According to iDiskitimes, FIFA issued a statement announcing that they had ruled in Mosimane's favour. Per the statement, Mosimane will receive more than R22 million from the team. Part of the statement read:

“In his [Mosimane’s] claim, the claimant argued that the respondent [Ahli] failed to pay various salaries, far more than two months, despite being put in default and granted 15 days to remedy the default before unilaterally terminating the contract.

“Furthermore, the claimant argued that several $246,000 bonus payments (R4.75 million) net had not been remitted.”

The team must also give Mosimane $355,500 (R6.9 million) net as outstanding remuneration plus 5% in interest.

Al Ahli also needs to pay Mosimane $8,218.80 (R159,000) net as outstanding remuneration, $3,394 (R65,000) as outstanding remuneration, $786,000 (R15.2 million) net as compensation for breach of contract without just cause plus 5% interest.

Pitso Mosimane bags 1st win after joining Abha FC

In other news, Briefly News reported that once again, veteran coach Pitso 'Jingles' Mosimane has proved that he is the best man for the job. The former Al-Ahly coach has produced excellent results recently with his new Saudi Arabia Pro League team.

Pitso Mosimane has bagged his first win as the head coach of Abha Football Club. This came after the veteran coach announced in January 2024 that he was appointed as the new head coach of the Saudi Arabia Pro League Team.

