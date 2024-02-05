Mzansi peeps have hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest of all time on his birthday

The Portuguese soccer star with over 620 million followers on Instagram celebrated his birthday on 5 February

Commenting under Briefly News' Facebook post, many of his supporters lauded Ronaldo for his great skills

Cristiano Ronaldo is now 39 years old and Mzansi peeps wished him well. Image: @cristiano

Source: Instagram

The GOAT (greatest of all time), Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his birthday on 5 February. Mzansi peeps shared their messages of well-wishes in celebration of Ronaldo.

Ronaldo celebrates birthday

The Portuguese-born footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was born on 5 February 2024, which makes him 39 years old this year. The football star is one of the most celebrated stars of all time and has a large following on social media.

As it stands, Ronaldo has over 620 million followers on Instagram, making him one of the most followed stars.

Check out his last post promoting his perfume brand:

"Fragrances can take you back to a specific time in your life journey. This one takes you to my Origins."

Mzansi peeps celebrate CR7 on his special day

Commenting under Briefly News' Facebook post, many of his supporters lauded Ronaldo for his great skills. Mzansi peeps have hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest of all time.

Fedoria James

"Happy birthday my best footballer."

Sipho Masihla:

"Happy birthday."

Bonisiwe Mbuyazi:

"Happy birthday CR7."

Nicholas Mnisi:

"Happy Birthday."

Madidimalo Ka Phoshi Masipa:

"Happy birthday to the real GOAT."

Maria Banda:

"Happy birthday KING CR7."

Albert Mzanzi Maleka:

"Happy birthday GOAT RONALDO. MINE IT'S ON FEBRUARY 14, happy birthday twin brother/sister who ever hes/she's born on February 14, our special ♥ valentine, all the best."

Thabiso Sekwati:

"Happy special day CR7."

Thabiso Maphumulo KaMganu:

"Happy birthday GOAT. Happy birthday Cristiano."

Cristiano Ronaldo dragged by Messi's fans

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cristiano Ronaldo's fans are not happy with how Messi's fanbase keeps dragging CR7 into conversations that he doesn't belong in.

The former Barcelona captain was seen in a clip posted online refusing to take the captain's armband.

Netizens shared their opinions regarding Cristiano constantly being dragged into irrelevant conversations.

