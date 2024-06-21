Global site navigation

Kylian Mbappe’s New Mask Shows His French Pride Ahead of the Euro 2024 Clash Against the Dutch
Football

Kylian Mbappe’s New Mask Shows His French Pride Ahead of the Euro 2024 Clash Against the Dutch

by  Junior Bester 2 min read
  • Captain Kylian Mbappe wore a French flag-inspired mask during training on Friday, 21 June 2024, ahead of the match against the Netherlands
  • The 25-year-old broke his nose in France’s 1-0 victory over Austria, forcing him to wear a protective mask on the field
  • Fans took to social media to show their admiration for Mbappe and his new mask, although the fashionable item will not be allowed on the field of play

Kylian Mbappe is back in training
France skipper Kylian Mbappe continues his recovery from a broken nose. Image: Rico Brouwer/Soccrates
Source: Getty Images

France skipper Kylian Mbappe showed off his flashy style by donning a French flag-inspired mask during training for the Netherlands match on Friday, 21 June 2024.

Mbappe broke his nose during France’s 1-0 victory over Austria at the Euro Championships, but due to Fifa regulations, the 25-year-old will have to wear a single-colour mask on the field.

Kylian Mbappe is feeling better

Mbappe shows off his new mask in the tweet below:

According to BBC Sport, France coach Didier Deschamps said Real Madrid’s newest star player is recovering well and is expected to play against the Dutch.

Deschamps said:

“I can confirm that Kylian Mbappe is feeling better, and everything is evolving well. I hope to see him available for tomorrow. It’s moving in the right direction.”

Fans love the new look

Fans took to social media to show their approval of the new mask while they backed Mbappe to lead France to glory at the Euros.

Bartus Ko loves the mask::

“He is the superhero and will save France.”

Matthew Luigi West is a fan of the mask:

“The French know style.”

Kokorom Chris does not rate Mbappe:

“Overrated for nothing.”

Shaju Cherussery admires Mbappe:

“The warrior of France.”

Ícaro De Laffitte backed the star:

“Love it. Best of luck, Kylian!”

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks another record

As Briefly News reported, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo broke another record by becoming the first player to feature at six Euro Championships.

The 39-year-old became the first man to reach the milestone when he played in Portugal’s 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic on Tuesday, 18 June, 2024.

